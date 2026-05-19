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DCI takes over investigations into murder of Rachel Wandeto

Christine Muchira
By Christine Muchira
2 Min Read
Rachel Wandeto

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Homicide Directorate has taken over investigations into the brutal murder of Rachel Wandeto, a gospel artist, who succumbed to severe injuries inflicted during an attack on May 16, 2026, in Mwiki, Kasarani, Nairobi.

According to a statement by DCI,  preliminary investigations reveal that the victim was on her way home when she encountered a group of three men along 11th Street near Obama Road.

“The assailants reportedly assaulted her, doused her with a flammable liquid, and then set her on fire before fleeing the scene,” the read.

According to DCI, Wandeto was rushed to Kenyatta National Hospital the same day, suffering from approximately 75 per cent burn injuries.

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Unfortunately, she succumbed to her injuries while undergoing treatment at the facility on May 18, 2026.

The detectives noted that they are tirelessly working to uncover the full circumstances surrounding this heinous crime and to identify and apprehend all individuals involved in its planning and execution.

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DCI condemned all forms of violence, criminality, and intolerance that jeopardise the safety and sanctity of human life.

While extending condolences to the family, relatives, and friends of the deceased the Directorate assured the public and the bereaved family that investigations will be conducted thoroughly, impartially, and without fear or favour.

The detectives noted that those found culpable will face the full force of the law.

“Members of the public who possess any information that may assist with the investigation are encouraged to report at the nearest police station or anonymously through our 24-hour toll-free hotline at 0800 722 203 or WhatsApp at 0709 570 000,” DCI noted.

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