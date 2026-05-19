Kenya pooled in group D of the PAMOJA 2027 AFCON qualifiers

The national soccer team Harambee Stars has been pooled in group D of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers alongside South Africa,Eritrea and Guinea. The opening two match days are scheduled 21 September to 6 October 2026.

Kenya will co-host the 24 team showpiece with her East Africa counterparts Uganda and Tanzania.

During the draw conducted in Cairo,the seat of the continental soccer governing body,CAF, Kenya will negotiate their way in group D against South Africa,Eritrea and Guinea.

Kenya’s 2027 AFCON Pamoja co-host Uganda will face Tunisia,Libya and Botswana in group H while Tanzania is grouped in pool L alongside Nigeria,Madagascar and Guinea Bissau.

Top two teams from the 12 groups will qualify for the finals of the showpiece slated June 19th July 17th 2027.The three East Africa nations have already qualified for the finals by virtue of being the hosts.

However in the group that contains the host association the host is automatically qualified and if the host finishes first the runner up will qualify alongside them,and if the host finishes second, third or fourth only the group winner will qualify alongside them.

The opening two matches are scheduled 21st September to October 6th while the third round fixture will be held 9th-17th November 2026. The final two rounds of matches will be played from 22 to 30 March 2027.

2027 AFCON QUALIFIERS

Group A: Lesotho, Niger, Gabon, Morocco

Group B: South Sudan, Malawi, Angola, Egypt

Group C: Somalia, Gambia, Ghana, Ivory Coast

Group D: Eritrea, Kenya, Guinea, South Africa

Group E: Zimbabwe, Sierra Leone, Equatorial Guinea, Democratic Republic of Congo

Group F: Central African Republic, Mauritania, Benin, Burkina Faso