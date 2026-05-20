Top students awarded as Kenya expands cybersecurity training

Kenya is stepping up efforts to strengthen its cybersecurity workforce through expanded training programmes and industry partnerships, even as the country records a decline in the number of cyber attacks targeting critical digital infrastructure.

The renewed focus was highlighted during the 2026 Cybersecurity Bootcamp finals organised by the Communications Authority of Kenya in partnership with Huawei Kenya, where top-performing students received awards for excellence in cybersecurity skills development.

According to the Communications Authority, more than 3.3 billion cyber threat events were detected between January and March 2026, marking a 26 per cent decline compared to the October–December 2025 period.

The authority also issued over 20 million cyber threat advisories during the quarter, a 5pc decrease from the previous reporting period.

Despite the decline, cyber threats continued to target government agencies, banks, universities and internet service providers, underlining the need for continued investment in cybersecurity preparedness and training.

Speaking on behalf of CA Director General David Mugonyi, Dennis Chepkwony, Director of the Universal Service Fund, said the Bootcamp reflects Kenya’s broader strategy of building local cybersecurity expertise to strengthen national resilience.

“This Bootcamp is not just a training programme; it is a strategic effort to strengthen national resilience,” said Mugonyi.

The programme attracted more than 3,000 applicants, with 654 students qualifying for online training and more than 200 progressing to instructor-led practical sessions. Only 20 finalists advanced to the final stage, where they were recognised as the top performers in a highly competitive process.

The participants were drawn from, leading universities and colleges across the country, including the University of Nairobi, JKUAT, Strathmore University, Egerton University, USIU, Kenyatta University, Moi University, CUEA, Maseno University, Dedan Kimathi University of Technology, Daystar University, Technical University of Mombasa, among many others.

Participants underwent intensive hands-on training in network security, encryption, firewall management, threat detection and public key infrastructure, equipping them with skills needed to respond to increasingly sophisticated cyber threats.

Mugonyi noted that the growing use of artificial intelligence by cybercriminals through AI-assisted phishing, social engineering and automated attack tools has increased demand for advanced cybersecurity training and practical exposure.

He urged universities and training institutions to align their programmes with emerging digital threats by incorporating practical learning models such as hackathons, simulations and capture-the-flag competitions.

The Communications Authority said capacity building remains central to Kenya’s national cybersecurity strategy, citing partnerships that have already trained dozens of professionals in threat intelligence sharing and incident response.

Kaine Zhang, Country Cybersecurity and Privacy Officer at Huawei Kenya, reaffirmed the company’s commitment to supporting cybersecurity skills development through collaboration with government institutions, universities and the private sector.

Huawei, which has operated in Kenya for more than 25 years, said it would continue investing in cybersecurity training programmes targeting students, ICT professionals and public sector officials.

The company also congratulated the finalists for emerging among the best performers from more than 650 trainees who participated in both online and live training sessions.

Mugonyi challenged the finalists to uphold ethical standards and embrace continuous learning as cyber threats continue to evolve.

“Cybersecurity is ultimately about protecting people, their money, their data and their trust in digital systems,” he said. “The investments we make today in building this talent are the defences Kenya will depend on tomorrow.”