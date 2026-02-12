Traders want Senate to shelf Tobacco Bill for public participation

Traders under Bars, Hotels, and Liquor Traders Association of Kenya (BAHLITA), want the Senate to stop further proceedings on a contentious tobacco bill to allow for broader consultations.

This follows strong opposition by traders in Mombasa and Eldoret over the past week, calling for reconsideration of some provisions contained in the Tobacco Control (Amendment) Bill of 2024.

Speaking on Wednesday in Nakuru, BAHLITA Secretary General, Boniface Gachoka, faulted the Senate for allegedly failing to conduct wider public consultations on the bill, drawing widespread backlash.

He also faulted the proposal to ban flavours in nicotine products, saying it would only fuel the illicit trade of the same products as consumers seek to find alternatives.

Gachoka called on the Senate to halt proceedings on the bill, to allow time to address their reservations on sections of the proposed law.

The Tobacco Control (Amendment) Bill of 2024 is sponsored by ODM nominated Senator, Catherine Mumma, to furter regulate the production, sale, advertisement and smoking of nicotine products, including the use of nicotine pouches and vapes.