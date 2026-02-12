County NewsNEWS

Traders want Senate to shelf Tobacco Bill for public participation

KNA
By KNA
1 Min Read

Traders under Bars, Hotels, and Liquor Traders Association of Kenya (BAHLITA), want the Senate to stop further proceedings on a contentious tobacco bill to allow for broader consultations.

This follows strong opposition by traders in Mombasa and Eldoret over the past week, calling for reconsideration of some provisions contained in the Tobacco Control (Amendment) Bill of 2024.

Speaking on Wednesday in Nakuru, BAHLITA Secretary General, Boniface Gachoka, faulted the Senate for allegedly failing to conduct wider public consultations on the bill, drawing widespread backlash.

He also faulted the proposal to ban flavours in nicotine products, saying it would only fuel the illicit trade of the same products as consumers seek to find alternatives.

Gachoka called on the Senate to halt proceedings on the bill, to allow time to address their reservations on sections of the proposed law.

The Tobacco Control (Amendment) Bill of 2024 is sponsored by ODM nominated Senator, Catherine Mumma, to furter regulate the production, sale, advertisement and smoking of nicotine products, including the use of nicotine pouches and vapes.

Munya criticises push for single Mt Kenya party, terms it undemocratic
Bandits kill NPR officer, injure five in Laikipia
Kenya, Hungary set to ink deals on education, agriculture
Governors dismiss Nyakango’s expenditure report on ten counties

 

Pastor detained after human body parts found in car at Bungoma carwash
MKU launches advanced ICT system as digital transformation gathers momentum    
EAC-EU convene digital transformation co-creation to accelerate East Africa’s digital economy
UK PM Starmer to hold emergency meeting after weekend of unrest
‘It’s Not Small Money’: Govt hails NYOTA as transformative youth fund
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article The Hidden Human Cost of Social Media Scams in Kenya
Next Article Russia moves to block WhatsApp in messaging app crackdown
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Senator Sifuna denounces his removal as ODM Party SG
Local News NEWS
Police maintain shoot to kill order as stakeholders begin reviving Malindi against Crime
County News NEWS
CPAC calls on IG Kanja for partnership in fulfilling its mandate
County News NEWS
Photos: Kenya Tourism Board welcomes participating SVSS2 rugby teams
Entertainment Lifestyle

You May also Like

Local NewsNEWS

“You are not untouchable” CS Murkomen vows to deal with leaders fueling violence

International NewsNEWS

Almost a third of people in Gaza not eating for days, UN food programme warns

County NewsNEWS

Greens of Africa Foundation, KDF to plant over 1 million tree seedlings

International NewsLocal News

Amb Martin Kimani named new Executive Director of New York University Center on International Cooperation

Show More