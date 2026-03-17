We will dismantle opposition lies and propaganda, Kindiki declares

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki said the opposition do not have anything to offer Kenyans and their lies and propaganda will be ruthlessly dismantled.

The DP said going forward they will go eyeball to eyeball with the opposition he said are only interested in propagating insults, lies and tribal division.

Speaking on Tuesday when he inspected several projects in Buuri Constituency, Meru County that are funded by the government to a tune of billions of shillings, the Second in Command said falsehoods will not be allowed to prosper.

“They are small people who want to bully us. They don’t know us well. We will handle them eyeball to eyeball, man to man. No one will come here to incite our people through falsehoods and useless propaganda,” DP declared.

The DP said the agenda-less opposition cannot offer anything better than a development-filled plan being rolled out by the government targeting every part of the country.

“They have been Vice Presidents, Deputy Presidents and very senior ministers. All they pursued during their term in office were personal interests. Now that they are no longer in office, they want to come here, lie to our people through propaganda and incite them to abandon the government yet we are witnessing real and tangible development. We cannot allow such games,” he noted.

The DP said Meru will not be a place where the opposition will be playing games and propagating their lies promising an enhanced counter to their propaganda.

“For every one trip the opposition makes to Meru, I will make 20 times. I know how to deal with these people because they are clueless. I downed them in by-elections in Mbeere yet they had beat their chests and insulted us. But they didn’t know what hit them during the elections,” DP emphasized.

The DP inspected the ongoing Kwa Mumero-Kithithina-Mia Moja-Timau-Ngusishi-Ngare Dare Road being constructed at Ksh 1.7 billion, the Timau Affordable Housing costing Ksh 766 million and Timau ESP Market.

He said Meru County is one of the biggest beneficiaries of roads being constructed by the administration after it was allocated Ksh 39 billion for 736 kilometres of road projects in the devolved unit. Meru town has also received Ksh 3.7 billion for 17 kilometres of town roads.

At least 18 modern markets costing Ksh 3.3 billion are in various stages of completion in the county.

The government has also set aside Ksh 2.3 billion to connect electricity to 27, 000 additional homes in Meru.

The DP also promised two mega dams for Buuri constituency once the National Infrastructure Fund is activated.

“I want to make it clear that the difference between us and our opponents is as clear as day and night. We will beat them hands down in the 2027 elections. There is no place for these people. They have specialized in insults and chest thumping. They are going nowhere,” he stressed.

Present were Meru Governor Isaac Mutuma, Buuri MP Mugambi Rindikiri, Woman Representative Kailemia Karambu, Igembe South MP John Paul Mwirigi, host of MCAs among others.