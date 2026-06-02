Tsevi Soni scoops  5th NCBA Faldo Junior tour championship

Tsevi Soni has been crowned the overall winner of the 5th NCBA Faldo Junior Tour Kenya Championship after three days of competition at Vet Lab Sports Club in Nairobi.

The Sigona Golf Club junior golfer finished with a three-round total of five-over par 221, having led the tournament from the opening round.

In the age categories, Kevin Anyien of Windsor Golf Hotel and Country Club claimed the Boys Under-21 title, while Yuvraj Rajput of Sigona Golf Club won the Boys Under-16 division.

Maryam Mwakitawa of Sigona Golf Club emerged victorious in the Girls Under-21 category, while Cherono Kipkorir of Royal Nairobi Golf Club secured the Girls Under-16 title.

The four leading category winners, Tsevi Soni, Yuvraj Rajput, Maryam Mwakitawa, and Cherono Kipkorir, have qualified for the Faldo Junior Tour European Grand Final set to take place in the United Arab Emirates from 17th to 19th November.

The championship is set to feature 84 junior golfers from six countries and forms part of the internationally recognized Faldo Junior Tour pathway founded by six-time Major champion Sir Nick Faldo.

Speaking after the event, Junior Golf Foundation President James Ondigo congratulated the participants on their performance.