Tribunal extends orders barring Sifuna’s removal as ODM SG

The Political Parties Disputes Tribunal has extended the orders preventing the removal of Edwin Sifuna from his role as Secretary-General of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM).

The Nairobi Senator will remain in his position until March 12th, as the tribunal awaits further directions on the case.

Sifuna who also serves as Nairobi Senator, successfully challenged the ouster attempt arguing that the party failed to follow proper legal procedures.

ODM, through its lawyers Makori & Karimi Advocates has asked the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal (PPDT) to strike out a complaint filed by Sifuna, arguing that the dispute has been brought prematurely and falls outside the tribunal’s jurisdiction.

They argue that issues raised by Sifuna are squarely within the realm of internal party management and governance, and therefore must be dealt with through the party’s own dispute resolution structure.

The Nairobi Senator accused the party’s National Executive Council (NEC) of sidelining him through what he called an unconstitutional process.