FootballSports

Starlets relish Zambia challenge in four-nations friendly tournament

Bernard Okumu
By Bernard Okumu
1 Min Read

Harambee Starlets head coach Beldine Odemba is eyeing impressive results in the forthcoming four nations friendly matches. Starlets is set to feature in the four nations tournament that will be played in Lusaka Zambia from 6th-9th June.

The tournament has attracted hosts Zambia,Kenya,Lesotho and Zimbabwe.Kenya will play Zambia on June 6th while Lesotho will play Zimbabwe.

The winners of the two fixtures will meet in the final while the losers will square it out in the third and fourth place play off.

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Meanwhile Harambee Starlets forward and captain Mwanahalima Adam is expected to arrive in the country tonight ahead of the friendly matches.

Mwanahalima who plies her trade with Denmark’s HB Koge  is set to join the camp but head coach Beldine Odemba will miss the services of defender Enez Mango and goalkeeper Lilian Awuor who failed to secure their release in time from their Romanian club,Farul Constanta as well as Simba Queens Jentrix Shikangwa and Elizabeth Wambui.

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Kenya will be using the friendly matches to prepare for the 2026 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations scheduled July 25th-August 16th in Morocco.

 

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