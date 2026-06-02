Harambee Stars plot Lesotho downfall in International FIFA friendly

The national men’s soccer team Harambee Stars left the country today ahead of their International friendly match against Lesotho.

Kenya will face Lesotho in a two legged fixture with the first tie set to be played Thursday,June 4th at the Lucas Moripe Stadium,Pretoria,South Africa.

The second match will be held at the same venue three days later at the same venue.Kenya was scheduled to play Krygystan and Palestine but the decision was quashed with FKF terming logistical challenges as the reason for the changes.

Harambee Stars head coach Benni Mccarthy in the meantime has rung changes to the initial squad announced two weeks ago.

Job Ochieng, Ryan Ogam and Byrne Omondi have been excluded from the squad and in their place Amos Nondi, Kelly Madada and Brian Bwire were called up.

Kenya is using the friendlies to prepare for the 2027 AFCON qualifiers,albeit having already qualified as co-hosts.

Kenya is pooled in group D alongside South Africa,Eritrea and Guinea.