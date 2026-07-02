County News

Two arrested, 200 kilograms of cannabis recovered in Malindi

Florence Oyasi
By Florence Oyasi
1 Min Read

200 kilograms of cannabis with an estimated street value of KSh6M have been recovered in Malindi, Kilifi County.

The narcotic was recovered during an intelligence-led operation conducted by officers drawn from the National Police Service (NPS) at Thalatha Meli area in Malindi Sub-County.

Two suspects were arrested during the sting operation conducted at a residential house in the area.

“A thorough search of the premises led to the recovery of five gunny bags containing dry plant material suspected to be cannabis,” says NPS in a statement.

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“The two suspects were arrested and, together with the recovered exhibits, escorted to Malindi Police Station, where they remain in custody pending further investigations and subsequent arraignment in court.”

NPS has lauded members of the public for providing timely information that has been critical in combating crime and is urging them to keep reporting suspicious activities to the authorities.

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