Two arrested in Mombasa as police recover stolen KPLC conductors

Police have arrested two suspects and recovered approximately one tonne of stolen Kenya Power steel conductors concealed in a bush in Shanzu, Mombasa County.

According to the National Police Service (NPS), police officers from Bamburi Police Station acted on intelligence reports that a group of young men had been spotted carrying wire cables suspected to have been stolen from Kenya Power.

The officers mounted an ambush in the Shanzu area, leading to the recovery of the steel conductors hidden in nearby bushes.

Preliminary investigations established that the recovered conductors had been stolen from the Shanzu Substation.

Three mobile phones were also recovered at the scene and have been secured as exhibits to support ongoing investigations.

Authorities said efforts are underway to trace and arrest additional suspects believed to be linked to the theft.

The NPS warned that theft and vandalism of power infrastructure continue to pose a major threat to the country’s electricity network and economic development.

The two suspects are in custody pending arraignment.