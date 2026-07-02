Local News

Gov’t evacuates 151 Kenyans from South Africa amid xenophobic attacks

Another group of 55 expected to arrive in Nairobi later in the evening.

Prudence Wanza
By Prudence Wanza
3 Min Read
Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi. Photo/OPCS

The Government has evacuated 151 Kenyan nationals from South Africa following a wave of xenophobic violence and intimidation targeting foreign nationals.

In a statement on Thursday, Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Musalia Mudavadi assured of safe, orderly and timely evacuation for Kenyans in distress, with another group of 55 expected to arrive in Nairobi later in the evening.

According to the Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, 240 Kenyans have registered with the Kenya High Commission in Pretoria for assistance as of July 2.

The ministry, through the State Department for Diaspora Affairs, is coordinating the evacuation by providing ground transportation within South Africa, flights to Nairobi, travel documentation and humanitarian assistance.

- Advertisement -
KBC Huduma Partnership

“The Mission is providing temporary safe havens, including hotel accommodation, food and other essential relief supplies, as well as specialised support for vulnerable persons including infants,” said Mudavadi.

He revealed that he held a telephone conversation with South Africa’s Minister for International Relations and Co-operation Roland Lamola on Tuesday, July 1, during which the South African government assured Kenya that measures were being taken to protect Kenyans and other foreign nationals from harm.

Parliament morning sitting adjourned due to lack of quorum
National Assembly approves external auditor for Auditor General’s office
Uganda President Yoweri Museveni set to visit Kenya
CS Duale: We will name, shame environmental polluters in public

“The Kenya High Commission in Pretoria is working together with the South African Government to assist our nationals wishing to return home,” Mudavadi said.

He urged the South African government to continue facilitating the evacuation process while ensuring the safety and welfare of Kenyans who remain in the country.

The PCS noted that the majority of the estimated 27,000 Kenyans living in South Africa continue to make meaningful contributions to the economies of both countries.

“Kenya expresses confidence in the continued protection of its nationals, alongside all other persons under South Africa’s jurisdiction. The majority of the estimated 27,000 Kenyans residing in South Africa continue to make meaningful contributions to the prosperity of both our friendly nations.”

The government also urged Kenyans living abroad to comply with the laws of their host countries and ensure their immigration documents remain valid and up to date.

Reprieve for Nairobi Business Community as government orders release of withheld goods
Ruto begins South Africa State Visit
Coffee farmers to receive payments within five days under new reforms
Influencers under fire as NACADA calls out drug abuse content
Kindiki defends economic forums, dismisses criticism as political distraction
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Portugal face Croatia in Toronto with last-16 spot on the line
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Portugal face Croatia in Toronto with last-16 spot on the line
2026 FIFA World Cup Football
All eyes on Yamal as Spain bid to silence Austria’s knockout dream in LA
2026 FIFA World Cup Football
Chelsea brings in Palestra, welcomes back Jackson after Bayern snub
Sports
Waiguru rolls out community empowerment drive as dairy farmers receive 13 milk coolers
Agriculture County News

You May also Like

Local News

DP Gachagua appeals to Kenyans to support Ruto’s broad-based gov’t

Local NewsNEWS

Kenya commemorates World Lymphoedema Day at KNH

Local News

Mozambique President Daniel Chapo in Kenya for three-day working visit

Local NewsNEWS

Koskei: We won´t entertain corruption in government

Show More