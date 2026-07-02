Gov’t evacuates 151 Kenyans from South Africa amid xenophobic attacks

The Government has evacuated 151 Kenyan nationals from South Africa following a wave of xenophobic violence and intimidation targeting foreign nationals.

In a statement on Thursday, Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Musalia Mudavadi assured of safe, orderly and timely evacuation for Kenyans in distress, with another group of 55 expected to arrive in Nairobi later in the evening.

According to the Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, 240 Kenyans have registered with the Kenya High Commission in Pretoria for assistance as of July 2.

The ministry, through the State Department for Diaspora Affairs, is coordinating the evacuation by providing ground transportation within South Africa, flights to Nairobi, travel documentation and humanitarian assistance.

“The Mission is providing temporary safe havens, including hotel accommodation, food and other essential relief supplies, as well as specialised support for vulnerable persons including infants,” said Mudavadi.

He revealed that he held a telephone conversation with South Africa’s Minister for International Relations and Co-operation Roland Lamola on Tuesday, July 1, during which the South African government assured Kenya that measures were being taken to protect Kenyans and other foreign nationals from harm.

“The Kenya High Commission in Pretoria is working together with the South African Government to assist our nationals wishing to return home,” Mudavadi said.

He urged the South African government to continue facilitating the evacuation process while ensuring the safety and welfare of Kenyans who remain in the country.

The PCS noted that the majority of the estimated 27,000 Kenyans living in South Africa continue to make meaningful contributions to the economies of both countries.

“Kenya expresses confidence in the continued protection of its nationals, alongside all other persons under South Africa’s jurisdiction. The majority of the estimated 27,000 Kenyans residing in South Africa continue to make meaningful contributions to the prosperity of both our friendly nations.”

The government also urged Kenyans living abroad to comply with the laws of their host countries and ensure their immigration documents remain valid and up to date.