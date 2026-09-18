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Two dead following fuel tanker explosion along Eldoret-Webuye highway

Kimutai Murisha
By Kimutai Murisha
1 Min Read

Two people have been confirmed dead while scores of others sustained serious burn injuries after a fuel tanker overturned at Kapkong area, near Paul Boit High School, along the Eldoret-Webuye Highway.

Confirming the incident, Uasin Gishu County Police Commander Wilberforce Sicharani said the accident occurred at around 8:20 p.m. on Thursday, when the tanker, which was travelling from Eldoret, lost control and overturned after colliding with another vehicle travelling from the Webuye direction.

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The victims were injured as members of the public attempted to siphon fuel from the overturned tanker.

The injured were rushed to various hospitals, including Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital in Eldoret, for treatment.

Police are still combing through the surrounding area to establish whether there are other casualties.

Authorities have warned members of the public against attempting to siphon fuel from overturned tankers, citing the risk of fire and explosions.

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