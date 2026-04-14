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Two illegal firearms surrendered to police in Isiolo County

Prudence Wanza
By Prudence Wanza
1 Min Read

Two illegal firearms have been surrendered to police in Isiolo County as part of the ongoing security crackdown under ‘Operation Dumisha Usalama’.

According to the National Police Service (NPS), the weapons, an AK-47 rifle and a G3 rifle, were voluntarily handed over on Monday, April 13 by two residents from the Lowangila area in Isiolo North Sub-County.

Police indicated that the firearms, alongside their magazines and ammunition, have since been secured at a station armoury as authorities initiate further action.

“The surrendered firearms, magazines, and ammunition have been securely kept in the station armoury pending further police action. The National Police Service commends members of the public for their continued cooperation in this security operation,” said NPS.

The service attributed the surrender to growing public cooperation with the operation, which targets the recovery of illegal firearms and the restoration of security in the region.

Police have urged individuals still in possession of illicit weapons to take advantage of the ongoing amnesty period and surrender them to the nearest police station.

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