AthleticsSports

Team Kenya kitted out ahead of World Athletics U-20 Championships

Korir reaffirmed AK’s commitment to continue fighting age manipulation, which is a major concern for World Athletics.

Dismas Otuke
By Dismas Otuke
2 Min Read

Team Kenya has been kitted out ahead of the 21st World Athletics Under-20 Championships slated for Eugene, Oregon, from 5th to 9th next month in the USA.

Speaking during the handover ceremony, Athletics Kenya Youth Director Barnaba Korir expressed confidence in the team, which he said is crucial ahead of next year’s World Athletics
Championships in Beijing, China, and the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles, USA.

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“It was very important to visit the team. I am happy with the confidence of the athletes. I believe our athletes are very young for the category required. They are highly motivated and
disciplined and have assured us that they will do their best. These are the athletes who will now fill the positions left by the senior ones, and we will continue nurturing talents across the country,” said Korir.

Korir reaffirmed AK’s commitment to continue fighting age manipulation, which is a major concern for World Athletics.

“We are almost there. When I look at the faces of these young athletes, I am happy that no one can question their age. I want to continue asking Kenyans, especially coaches who handle the kids, not
to manipulate ages as it ruins the kids.”

Head coach Robert Ngisirei, who is confident of a better performance, said they are planning to moderate the training as they head into the final week to avoid injuries to athletes.

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“Last time we had 7 medals in Lima, Peru, and I am confident that if all goes well, we will get more than 10 medals this year. The majority of them have potential and are the athletes to watch
in next year’s World Championships and 2028 Olympics,” stated Ng’isirei

The team, currently in a residential training camp, consists of 12 boys and 11 girls and is set to depart the country next week ahead of the global competition.

Kenya aims to improve on its 2024 outing after finishing 5th overall with 3 golds, 3 silvers, and a bronze.

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