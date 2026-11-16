Governor Achani drums up support for Ruto in Kwale

Kwale County Governor Fatuma Achani Monday led a section of legislators in a charm offensive to rally residents behind President William Ruto’s re-election bid ahead of the 2027 General Election.

The four legislators included Matuga MP Kassim Tandaza, Msambweni MP Feisal Abdallah, Lungalunga MP Mangale Chiforomodo and Kinango MP Gonzi Rai.

Speaking during UDA grassroots delegates meeting at Mwachema Primary School in Tiwi Ward, Matuga Sub-County, Achani urged residents to support President Ruto’s 2027 re-election bid, citing infrastructure and socio-economic projects undertaken by the Kenya Kwanza administration in Kwale County and the wider Coast region.

Achani said the administration had addressed longstanding land disputes and the squatter crisis in the Coast region through the issuance of more than 94,000 title deeds in Kwale County, challenges she said previous administrations had failed to resolve.

“It is only Ruto’s administration that has sorted out the land disputes and squatters crisis in the Coast Region through issuance of over 94, 000 title deeds in Kwale, something that previous administrations failed to solve .”Achani Said.

She cited the construction of the Kwale–Kinango road, Shimoni Port and Mwachande Bridge, as well as the establishment of the National Mariculture Training Centre, as key development projects initiated under President Ruto’s administration.

The MPs echoed the Governor’s sentiments, accusing opposition leaders of lacking a clear development agenda.