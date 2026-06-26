Two suspected drug traffickers arrested in Kilifi

Two suspected drug traffickers have been arrested in Kilifi County following an intelligence-led police operation that resulted in the seizure of a large consignment of bhang.

The National Police Service (NPS) said the suspects were arrested during a raid in the Sakina area, where they are believed to have been operating an illegal drug distribution network.

Police officers recovered two half-sacks of cannabis, cannabis seeds, several packages of the substance suspected to have been prepared for distribution, a digital weighing scale, a hammer, cash believed to be proceeds from the illicit trade, and other exhibits.

The suspects remain in police custody as investigations continue ahead of arraignment in court.

The NPS said the operation forms part of ongoing efforts to curb the trafficking and distribution of narcotics and psychotropic substances in the country.

Members of the public have been urged to share information that could assist security agencies in dismantling drug networks.