Ulinzi starlets beats Nakuru City Queens to  bag FKF Women’s Cup

Ulinzi Starlets are the 2023 winners of the FKF Women’s Cup, after trouncing Nakuru City Queens 3-1 to retain the title in an entertaining final played Sunday at the Nyayo National Stadium.

Following the win, Ulinzi Starlets walked home with Ksh 500,000 while the runners-up Nakuru City Queens bagged Ksh 250,000.

Mercy Airo gave Ulinzi Starlets an early lead in the 10th minute. Airo added the second for Ulinzi Starlets in the 20th minute to force a 2-0 halftime lead.

In the second half, Nakuru City Queens pulled a goal back through Mercyline Wafula, but Neddy Okoth’s 93rd minute goal was enough to hand Ulinzi Starlets the title.

In an earlier third-place play-off match, FKF Women Division one side Kibera Soccer Ladies pulled off a surprising win over Kisumu Allstarlets. The match ended 4-2.

Kisumu Allstarlets took the lead in the 13th minute with a goal from Trezer Manyala, but Kibera leveled the game with a goal from Winnie Gwatenda in the 16th minute.

The second half witnessed a flurry of goals, with Kisumu Allstarlets opening the scoring again through a superb free kick by Beverlyne Andika. However, Kibera Soccer Ladies responded with three more goals through Winnie Gwatenda’s second, Zainabu Saki, and Nancy Atako, ultimately sealing their victory.