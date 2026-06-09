CS Murkomen calls for stronger maritime security to safeguard trade

Government has underscored the importance of open, safe and secure seas in promoting regional and international trade, boosting global and national economies, and supporting the livelihoods of millions of people worldwide.

Speaking in Mombasa Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen said maritime security remains critical to safeguarding trade routes and enhancing economic growth, noting that secure waters are essential for sustainable development and prosperity.

The CS spoke Tuesday morning when he presided over the opening of the 4th Indo-Pacific Regional Information Sharing (IORIS) Platform Steering Committee Meeting aimed at strengthening maritime safety and security jointly hosted by the Kenya Coast Guard Service (KCGS) and EU-CRIMARIO (Critical Maritime Routes Indo-Pacific).

He said the flagship initiative, IORIS, is a secure, neutral, web-based platform that brings together over 150 agencies from 70 countries to coordinate maritime operations in real time.

Murkomen further lauded Kenya Coast Guard Service for partnering with CRIMARIO, developed a mobile app named USALAMA BAHARINI (Safety at Sea) which is embedded in IORIS.

“Through this integration of technologies, KCGS will leverage the fisher-folk in accessing critical security and safety information, enabling timely response to threats,” the CS said.

Among those present were EU-CRIMARIO Director Martin Cauchi Inglott, KCGS Director General Bruno Shioso, and Deputy Head of Delegation, Delegation of the European Union to Kenya, Ondrej Simek, among other dignitaries.