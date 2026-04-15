Nairobi to host EAIF 2026 investment forum as Africa accelerates renewable energy transition

Nairobi is set to host the Energy Access Investment Forum (EAIF) 2026 from April 21 to 24, bringing together investors, policymakers, utilities and energy sector leaders to accelerate renewable electrification across Africa.

The forum, organised by the Alliance for Rural Electrification, will be co-hosted by the European Union and the Ministry of Energy and Petroleum.

Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi said the country is positioning itself at the centre of Africa’s energy transition.

He noted that EAIF 2026 comes at a time when the continent is intensifying efforts to expand clean and reliable energy systems through blended finance and strategic partnerships.

“Kenya is proud to host EAIF 2026 at a time when Africa is accelerating its transition to clean, reliable, and inclusive energy systems,” he said, adding that the government is pursuing universal energy access aligned with national and continental initiatives.

The European Union Delegation to Kenya, led by Ambassador H.E. Henriette Geiger, said the forum reflects a broader push to scale up investment in sustainable energy solutions under the Global Gateway framework.

She said EAIF provides a practical platform for translating policy ambition into bankable projects by connecting public and private capital to emerging energy markets.

The 2026 edition is expected to draw private equity firms, development financiers, government representatives and industry executives for deal-making sessions, exhibitions and structured networking aimed at unlocking financing for clean energy projects.

EAIF has evolved since 2016 into a key annual platform for structuring energy access deals, particularly in renewable electrification, productive use of energy, commercial and industrial power applications, and broader green transition investments.

Activities scheduled during the summit include multi-track sessions, a full mini-grid focus day, an exhibition, GET.invest matchmaking sessions, and a dedicated Commercial and Industrial (C&I) Day targeting high-demand sectors such as telecommunications, agro-processing and e-mobility.

Participants will also have an opportunity to attend two evening networking receptions, partner-led workshops and optional site visits scheduled for April 24.

For the first time, EAIF will introduce a C&I Day on 23 April to cater for the growing demand for industrial-scale electrification solutions across Africa’s expanding manufacturing and services sectors.

The agenda will further examine financing mechanisms for productive use of energy, risk mitigation tools, public-private partnerships, and strategies for strengthening local value chains through renewable energy manufacturing and skills development.

“The EAIF brings together key stakeholders in the energy sector, providing an excellent opportunity for COMESA to showcase our ASCENT Project Preparation Facility (PPF), which will provide technical support to project developers, playing a pivotal role in shaping well-structured, high-impact energy access initiatives that are ready for financing,” said Ambassador Dr. Mohamed Kadah, Assistant Secretary General (Programmes), COMESA.