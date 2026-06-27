Unity among leaders is key to unity and development-PS Omollo

Principal Secretary for Internal Security and National Administration, Raymond Omollo, has called on leaders across the country to embrace unity and work together in the interest of wananchi, saying that cohesive leadership is essential for promoting peace, development and social cohesion.

Speaking during a church service and fundraising event at Ogwedhi Seventh-day Adventist Church in Suna East Constituency, Migori County, Dr. Omollo said the unity of leaders directly influences the unity of communities and creates an environment that enables development to flourish.

“Today’s sermon spoke powerfully about unity. When leaders are united, the people become united. When leaders work together, communities prosper. Our churches become stronger, our institutions become stronger, and development reaches the people more effectively,” said Dr. Omollo.

The Principal Secretary noted that leaders have a responsibility to rise above political differences and focus on issues that improve the welfare of citizens, particularly in regions that have historically lagged behind in development.

He commended the spirit of cooperation demonstrated by leaders from Migori, Homa Bay and other parts of the region who attended the event, noting that such collaboration sends a strong message of inclusivity and shared purpose.

Omollo said the Government remains committed to ensuring equitable development across the country through investments in infrastructure, education, healthcare and public service delivery. He noted that the Kenya Kwanza Administration is implementing deliberate interventions aimed at addressing historical disparities and ensuring no region is left behind.

The PS highlighted ongoing efforts to bring government services closer to citizens through the establishment and operationalization of new administrative units, including locations, sub-locations and divisions. He said the initiative is intended to improve service delivery and strengthen the Government’s presence at the grassroots.

“We have gazetted several administrative units across the country to ensure wananchi can access government services more easily. We will continue recruiting and deploying officers to strengthen administration and improve service delivery at the local level,” he said.

Dr. Omollo further called on communities to support the Government by identifying men and women of integrity who can serve as Chiefs and Assistant Chiefs in the newly established administrative units.

On development, the Principal Secretary said the Government is investing heavily in roads, schools, educational infrastructure and other public services to improve livelihoods and create opportunities for future generations.

He urged residents of Migori County to take advantage of the Social Health Authority (SHA) programme by registering in large numbers to access affordable healthcare services. He noted that while Migori County had made progress in registration, more residents needed to enroll to fully benefit from Universal Health Coverage.

Dr. Omollo also praised churches for their role in promoting moral values, peace and social transformation, saying places of worship remain important partners in nationbuilding.

The event brought together national and county leaders, church leaders and members of the local community, who pledged their support towards the completion of the church’s construction project.

Leaders present were Cabinet Secretary Treasury, John Mbadi, Governor Ochilo Ayacko (Migori), Governor Gladys Wanga (Homa Bay), Junet Mohammed (MP, Suna East), Phelix Odiwuor (Jalang’o), Mark Nyamita (MP, Uriri), Tom Odege, Walter Owino and Peter Kaluma (MP, Homa Bay Town).