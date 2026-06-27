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Kenya secures Ksh7.8B in cooperation support from Germany

The funding will support private sector development, trade and investment, digital transformation, technical and vocational education and labour mobility, renewable energy and e-mobility, climate action, irrigation, climate-smart agriculture, food systems and good governance.

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
2 Min Read

Kenya has secured a new financial and technical cooperation to the tune of Ksh 7.8 billion from Germany to support various government projects for the next two years.

The deal finalised during the Kenya–Germany Biennial Government-to-Government Negotiations on Development Cooperation in Berlin covers the period 2026-2028 and will finance key priority programmes.

According to Treasury Principal Secretary Dr Chris Kiptoo, the funding will support private sector development, trade and investment, digital transformation, technical and vocational education and labour mobility, renewable energy and e-mobility, climate action, irrigation, climate-smart agriculture, food systems and good governance.

“We also welcome the indication that an additional KSh 4 billion for the energy sector will be considered in the coming weeks,” said Kiptoo.

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The two day event also sought to deepen cooperation in agribusiness and market access, labour mobility through technical skills and expanded language training, digitalisation and innovation, investment and tendering, and the growth of renewable energy, e-mobility, fintech and the Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) sector.

Official data shows that exports to Germany have increased 75pc, from $203 million in 2021 to $352 million last year.

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“To unlock these opportunities, the Government of Kenya remains committed to addressing barriers related to market access, regulatory frameworks and logistics,” added Kiptoo.

The agreement signed in the presence of Parliamentary State Secretary at the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) Dr. Bärbel Kofler is further expected to strengthen bilateral trade between the two countries and increase German investments in Kenya where at least 120 German firms are based.

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