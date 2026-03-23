EntertainmentMusic

Victoria Kimani releases first episode of docuseries

Nzula Nzyoka
By Nzula Nzyoka
3 Min Read

Kenyan-born singer, songwriter and producer has released the first episode of a documentary detailing her work in music for the past 20 years.

The series, distributed on her YouTube channel, is meant to be a “self-reflection” but also a guide for upcoming creatives.

“This project is a reflection of my personal experiences navigating the music industry over the past 20 years,” Victoria said of the project. “ Some of the moments discussed are deeply personal and shaped how I grew as an artist and songwriter.”

The first episode, which is 7 minutes long, details her upbringing within a Christian family and how that inspired her to do music.

“It was an interesting upbringing because my parents are ministers. They’re pastors. My dad is definitely the musical muscle of the family. At home, we heard only gospel music,” she says. “So, I guess I can kind of say my first official introduction into the music industry was when I was 16 years old. I came with that ambition.”

However, once she had ventured into the industry, she realised it was going to be different for her. In the episode, she also details how she lost several royalty opportunities and credit on a song she calls “Just Dance.”

Tributes pour in for Kenyan comedian, KK Mwenyewe
Emma Jalamo performs at Café Deli for Luo Night
Offset to perform in Russia despite label boycott
Joshua Baraka’s documentary unveils the soul behind the sound

“I ended up meeting some people who worked very closely with Akon. They were like, “Yo, we’re looking for songwriters. We’re looking for people who know how to write songs, and we want to place these songs onto artists that have record deals and budgets so that we can sell them and place them and you know the songs can become much bigger than if you were to
just release them yourself as a nobody.

“I was able to put together my first songwriting demo, which consisted of about five songs. And one of the songs on that project on that demo was called Just Dance. And the chorus was like, ‘So just dance. So just dance…about maybe four or five months later, I’m hearing this huge breakout single from this pop girl out of nowhere called “Just Dance””.

Kimani is a celebrated entertainer known for her signature blend of Afropop and R&B. Some of her projects have carved out a groundbreaking path in the African music industry by collaborating with top-tier local and international artists, leading major global brand campaigns, including a campaign she did with Shein, and redefining what’s possible for Kenyan talent on the world stage. Kimani was also once hailed by the Grammy Recording Academy as “Kenya’s Best Kept Secret.”

New episodes will continue to stream on Victoria Kimani’s YouTube.

Chipukeezy encourages dialogue between youth and government
Rapper Nelly confirms relationship with Ashanti
selected to highlight Nairobi on Apple Music’s Sounds of Africa
BTS makes comeback with concert streamed globally
Russian Embassy hosts dignitaries, diplomats for screening of festive film
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Narok residents urge government to redesign Suswa-Narok road
Next Article Shujaa set to return to 7’s World Championship after bagging bronze in Uruguay
- Advertisement -
Latest News
DCI arrests two suspects, recovers 213 stolen phones in Trans Nzoia
County News More
Guinea FA shrugs off ‘walkout’ claims against Morocco in AFCON 1976 AFCON clash
Football Sports
Kisumu: Four arrested as police recover stolen motorcycles, electronics
County News
French journalist Romain Molina’s exposé on AFCON 2025 reveals external interference
Football Sports

You May also Like

Entertainment

Asum, Dr Reign host album listening party

Entertainment

Kilifi Film and Arts Festival to take place in October

Entertainment

Short film ‘Finding Diana’ clinches bronze at Summit Creative Awards 2023

CelebrityEntertainment

Odede shares photo chilling with Jamaica’s Deputy Prime Minister

Show More