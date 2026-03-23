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Narok residents urge government to redesign Suswa-Narok road

KNA
By KNA
3 Min Read

Business activity has come to a standstill along the Suswa–Maai Mahiu highway after heavy rains rendered a key section of the road impassable, piling pressure on the government to urgently redesign the flood-prone stretch.

Traders and transport operators in Suswa, Narok East, say they are incurring significant losses, as floodwaters and silt continue to disrupt movement along the vital route.

According to Narok Line Matatu Sacco Services Director, Andrew Mwangi, operations have been severely affected, with Public Service Vehicles barred from using the road until it is cleared.

“It takes hours to remove the silt, and this means we are unable to meet our daily business targets, hence appealing to the government to heed to our plea and promptly address this issue,” said Mwangi.

The road is a major transport corridor linking the region to Narok town, Mulot,  Bomet, Sotik, Kisii, the neighbouring countries and the world renowned Maasai Mara Game Reserve, a key tourist destination, raising concerns that continued disruptions, could also impact tourism and the local economy.

A local resident, Samson Sankoi emphasized the economic importance of the road, noting that it supports the transportation of farm produce such as wheat and potatoes, as well as livestock trade.

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“This is a critical road for our economy. People are stranded after floods left behind large amounts of soil. The affected stretch is less than five kilometers, which we feel should be prioritized and have us run our businesses well,” said Sankoi.

He called on authorities to adopt a long-term solution by redesigning the road to allow proper drainage and prevent recurring flooding.

Bodaboda rider, Melvin Saruni, lamented the loss of income, saying he has been unable to work since the floods began yesterday.

“The waters have made it impossible to operate. We are losing business opportunities and struggling to make ends meet. A lasting solution is urgently needed,” he said.

The concerns came a day after authorities closed the Suswa–Maai Mahiu road following heavy rainfall, with efforts underway to clear silt after floodwaters subsided.

Meanwhile, a search operation for two men who were swept away by raging floodwaters at Mararianda Bridge in Narok County last month remains unsuccessful.

Their vehicle was swept away by the raging waters during the incident, highlighting the ongoing dangers posed by the current rainy season.

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