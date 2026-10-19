ArtsCultureEntertainment

Voices in Motion Creative Summit ignites conversations on creativity, storytelling

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
3 Min Read

Swiss sportswear brand, On, in collaboration with Rolling Stones Africa have kicked off the Voices in Motion Creative Summit.

The summit brings together experts from across the creative industry to explore ideas, spark conversations, and champion the role of authentic African storytelling in shaping culture and unlocking new opportunities.

- Advertisement -
kbcplus.co.ke #worldcupikokbc

Africa’s creative sector, currently valued at USD 60 billion, and projected to reach $200 billion by 2030, presents significant opportunities for economic growth, cultural exchange, and global influence. Driven by the continuous international recognition of

African music, fashion, sport, and contemporary culture, the sector is increasingly shaping global trends and redefining how Africa is represented on the world stage.

Data from the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) reveal that the creative economy contributes 5.6% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and serves as a major source of employment for Kenyan youth and women.

The Kenyan government has targeted increasing the sector’s contribution to 10% of the national GDP through policy support, institutional reforms like the Creative Economy Bill, and private-public partnerships.

French President Macron denies dispute with wife
Opinion: Africa must cultivate its creative resources
Godzilla vs Kong actress Kaylee Hottle dies in crash at 18
Bien attends NBA All-Star as NBA Africa expands cultural reach

However, unlocking its full potential additionally requires platforms that amplify authentic African voices, foster collaboration, and connect local voices with global audiences.

Speaking at the summit, Navalayo Osembo, Director of Africa at On, said, “By bringing together diverse voices from across the industry, the initiative aims to encourage collaboration and support the continued growth and visibility of African creative talent. It is our goal to provide an environment where these conversations happen as we change the story of how Africa is told across the globe.”

As the creative sector across Africa continues to evolve, the summit provides an opportunity to examine challenges facing creatives and explore new pathways for collaboration, growth, and innovation. Throughout the summit, creators will examine how investing in the sector can turn their talent into sustainable economic opportunities.

Through conversations and engagements with industry leaders, Voices in Motion will explore how authentic storytelling can amplify African perspectives across sports, music, and culture. The week-long engagement will enable creators to build meaningful connections.

By bringing together diverse voices from across the industry, Voices in Motion seeks to advance conversations on the future of African creativity and the role of authentic storytelling in shaping how the continent is experienced and understood around the world.

 

International Day for Remembrance of Slave Trade: ‘Time to abolish exploitation once and for all’
Russian embassy showcases cultural diplomacy through ballet performance
Obare ordered to cease publication of defamatory posts about Mugure, Lewis.
Queen pays tribute to ‘irrepressible’ Jeffrey Archer
‘Bobo’ to stream in May after successful Joburg film festival premiere
Share This Article
Previous Article Kenya secures Ksh 7B to boost livestock commercialization
Next Article CAS to rule on 2025 AFCON winner by end of November
- Advertisement -
Latest News
DPP secures convictions of Mackenzie, 28 others in Shakahola massacre
Local News NEWS
NACADA advocates for expanded specialised drug courts
County News NEWS
October 19, 2026
County News NEWS
Ruto: Government prioritising food production to tackle drought
Local News NEWS

You May also Like

Entertainment

Countdown to Walker Town Concert begins featuring Lauryn Hill

Public Figures

Senator Methu claims recent intense by-election campaign led to weight loss

Entertainment

Dedan Kimathi’s Story retold in new musical

CelebrityEntertainment

Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz engaged

Show More