Theatre

Wangari Maathai play set to return to theatres in September

Drawing from her triumphs, controversies and defining moments, alongside chance encounters and twists of fate, the production seeks to humanise one of the country’s most revered figures while celebrating her enduring influence.

Nzula Nzyoka
By Nzula Nzyoka
3 Min Read

The production company Too Early For Birds has announced the return of the play based on Wangari Maathai’s life, dubbed ‘Shawry for Trees: The Roots of a Revolutionary’ after its successful run in April.

The rerun will return from September 25 to 27, dates that coincide with the 15th anniversary of the Nobel Laureate’s death.

- Advertisement -
kbcplus.co.ke #worldcupikokbc

The play centres on Maathai’s extraordinary journey as an environmentalist, academic, politician and activist whose work reshaped Kenya’s civic and ecological landscape.

Drawing from her triumphs, controversies and defining moments, alongside chance encounters and twists of fate, the production seeks to humanise one of the country’s most revered figures while celebrating her enduring influence.

Scene from the Wangari Maathai play which ran in April

In a statement seen exclusively by KBC Digital, organisers honoured Dr Maathai as a visionary.

“As one of the continent’s most honoured women and figures, Professor Dr Wangarĩ Maathai stood tall in everything she did,” they said. “In her roles as a mother, professor, member of parliament, assistant minister, activist, writer, farmer and ultimately, Nobel Peace Prize winner in December of 2004, Wangarĩ Maathai epitomised the best of what Kenya could and continues to offer.”

MKU clinches historic third consecutive National Drama Festival title
Mental health takes centre stage at National Theatre
‘Lion King Junior: The Musical’ set for June
Too Early For Birds to pay tribute to Wangari Maathai in new play

The play was first conceptualised after a TikTok video went viral in which a young Kenyan forgot Dr Maathai’s name and called her “shawry for trees”.

“[After] eight successful editions, exactly 15 years after her passing, we get another chance to lionise her story on stage. The show is guided by the principles that guided Wangarĩ Muta Maathai’s life, work, and legacy,” the statement continued. “She practised her politics through her skill in her field. Art is, to us, what biology was to her. We consider ourselves part of her children. The African People to whom she dedicated ‘The Challenge For Africa.’”

The play was written by Abigail Arunga, Wacuka Mũngai, and Ras Mengesha, and is edited by Ndinda Kioko based on research from Kĩmemia Macharia, Nyagũthiĩ A. Murage, Meran Randa and Mũthoni Mwangi.

The shows will take place at the Jain Bhavan Auditorium in Loresho at the following times:

  • Friday: 7:00 PM
  • Saturday: 2:00 PM and 7:00 PM
  • Sunday: 2:00 PM and 7:00 PM
Itumbi counters claims of drama festival political gagging
Kenya International Theatre to announce ambassador for 2023
“Theatre is not merely entertainment,” Nyong’o says as he calls for funding in the Arts
Quiz night to honour Wangari Maathai ahead of play in April
Award-winning play ‘Free Me’ returns to the stage in June
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Suspected drug trafficker arrested as police seize bhang in Embu, Machakos Operations
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Suspected drug trafficker arrested as police seize bhang in Embu, Machakos Operations
County News
TSC set to promote 34,000 teachers, confirm interns
County News NEWS
China urges US to revoke FCC curbs on advanced robots, power inverters
Business International Business
Anastacia Cheptoo and Mercy Chepng’eno ready to conquer the world in Oregon
Athletics Sports

You May also Like

Entertainment

2025 Olivier Awards: Full list of winners

Entertainment

Theatre: Kifo Kisimani gets new lease on life ahead of debut

EntertainmentTheatre

Full list of winners from Kenya Theatre Awards 2026

EntertainmentMusic

Tatuu singer Angela Mwandanda set to star in play about mental health

Show More