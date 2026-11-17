Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru has defended her decision to support the re-election of President William Ruto, saying abandoning the government could leave Mt. Kenya without representation at the national decision-making table.

Waiguru said the 2027 political numbers favour President Ruto’s re-election and that Mt. Kenya would be disadvantaged if it had no representation in the national decision-making structure.

Speaking during a women empowerment event in Githunguri, Kiambu County, Waiguru asked voters in the region to remain firmly in government, warning against making political decisions that could undermine their interests.

She argued that abandoning the government would be counterproductive, particularly when the region has an opportunity to remain part of the national leadership and decision-making structure.

The Governor, who has declared her bid for the Deputy President position, also cautioned the region against voting for the opposition in 2027 in protest over the fallout between President Ruto and former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

“Abandoning this government that you put in place for the opposition would be like cutting your nose to spite your mouth. Let not be dragged into personal differences between individuals, we must put our interest first,” she said.

Waiguru asked voters to rally behind leaders based on their development track records and ability to deliver rather than political party affiliations.

“We have decided to stay with William Ruto, his work speaks for itself, from roads to markets and affordable housing. He is working, and the noise from the opposition will not change this. We are not going to vote for political parties; we will vote for leaders of substance,” she said.

She said the Mt. Kenya region should not take for granted the progress it had made by virtue of being in government.

She called for greater representation of women in national leadership, saying this was necessary to address some of the challenges facing the people.

Waiguru said challenges facing women could only be adequately addressed if they were represented in decision-making positions, adding that she was ready to take on greater national leadership responsibilities.

The Governor said her experience in leadership, including serving as Cabinet Secretary, Governor and Chairperson of the Council of Governors (CoG), had given her a broader understanding of the challenges facing the country and the need for women’s inclusion in top leadership.

“I have served as the Chairperson of the Council of Governors and was re-elected unopposed. I have travelled across the country and understand our politics. Having looked at the situation, I have come to the conclusion that many of the challenges women face stem from the absence of women at the decision-making table,” she said.

She said every Kenyan had a democratic right to seek elective leadership positions and that people should be allowed to pursue their political ambitions without hostility.

“Competition for political leadership is a normal feature of democracy and every five years those aspiring for positions must be prepared to engage voters and seek their support,” she added.

Her position was backed by Kiambu Woman Representative Anne Wamuratha, who asked women to support Waiguru’s bid for national leadership, citing her track record.

“Women must be at the table when national matters are being discussed, and Waiguru is fit for the Deputy President position,” Wamuratha said.

Wamuratha urged Mt. Kenya residents to maintain their support for President Ruto, warning that antagonising the government could undermine the region’s access to development opportunities.

The MP urged Kiambu residents to safeguard their political influence, noting that the county commands more than one million votes and should not allow itself to be used as a bargaining chip in the political interests of individual leaders.

“We voted for him, and we have to stay in government and get the development that is owed to us. If we, as the people of Mt Kenya, keep antagonizing him, he will take development elsewhere. Let us be wise and not just join others in hating Ruto when he has delivered,” she said.

Kirinyaga Central MP Gachoki Gitari also backed Waiguru’s national leadership ambitions, saying her development record in Kirinyaga demonstrated her capacity to serve at the national level.

“Governor Anne Waiguru has delivered for the people of Kirinyaga, and now we are looking forward to seeing her at the national table. We are proponents of Usawa ni Sawa, including in matters of gender, and we believe Waiguru is fit and ready for the Deputy President position,” he said.