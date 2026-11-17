The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has called for stronger internal controls in Human Resource Management systems in all counties to rein in payroll fraud, irregular recruitment and other integrity risks.

Speaking during the launch of a three-week review of Kakamega County’s Human Resource Management function on Tuesday, EACC Chief Executive Officer Abdi Mohamud, represented by the Commission’s Western Regional Manager Eric Ngumbi, said the exercise is intended to identify weaknesses that enable corruption and abuse of public resources.

The review, running for three weeks from November 17 to December 4, 2026, will examine Kakamega County’s HR systems and internal controls, pinpoint corruption loopholes, and recommend reforms to strengthen transparency, accountability and integrity in public service.

Among the vulnerabilities flagged by EACC were manipulation of recruitment and promotion processes, nepotism, fraudulent academic and professional qualifications, irregular employment practices, and unauthorised payroll adjustments.

CEO Mohamud also cited other malpractices, including ghost workers, the retention of former employees on county payrolls, payroll duplication, and the operation of parallel manual payroll systems.

It further raised concern over the misappropriation or failure to remit statutory deductions and pension contributions.

The Anti-Graft boss urged County Public Service Boards to protect their constitutionally guaranteed independence and resist political interference in recruitment, appointments and promotions, noting that some Boards have effectively been operating as departments under the Office of the Governor, a shift he warned exposes HR decisions to political patronage and undue influence.

According to the Commission, some Members of County Assemblies demand that some of the advertised job opportunities be reserved for their relatives, associates and political supporters, in exchange for easing oversight pressure on the County Executive and Public Service Boards.

The undue influence exerted by Governors, MCAs and other senior county officials on County Public Service Boards, the CEO said, undermines institutional autonomy and the integrity of county HR management.

Mohamud also expressed concern over the irregular absorption of casual and temporary workers into permanent, pensionable positions without competitive recruitment and due process, particularly during transitions in county leadership.

In his remarks, Kakamega Governor Fernandes Barasa urged the County Public Service Boards, human resource officers and other public servants to comply with statutory requirements and take personal responsibility for their decisions and actions.

He appealed to other counties to cooperate with EACC initiatives aimed at preventing corruption, rather than shunning oversight until called to account.

EACC said the exercise forms part of its preventive mandate to strengthen institutions by identifying systemic weaknesses and closing loopholes that facilitate corruption.

The Commission expects the County Executive to develop and submit a mitigation plan within 14 days to address the weaknesses identified and implement the recommendations.