Waiguru boosts Kariti residents with socio-economic empowerment items

Residents of Kariti Ward, Ndia, in Kirinyaga County received a major boost on Thursday after Governor Anne Waiguru distributed a wide range of socio-economic empowerment items aimed at improving livelihoods, supporting farmers and expanding access to essential services.

The items issued included avocado and macadamia seedlings, water project materials, sports equipment, tents and chairs for community groups, and blankets for the elderly.

Speaking during the event, Waiguru said the initiative demonstrates the county government’s commitment to uplifting communities and ensuring development reaches every household. “We have set aside significant resources under the Ward Development Fund to support projects prioritized by residents. Today’s distribution is part of our promise to empower communities socially and economically,” she said.

To support agricultural diversification and increase farmers’ incomes, the county distributed 8,300 avocado seedlings and 2,000 macadamia seedlings to 35 Community Investment Groups.

Waiguru said the high-value crops have strong demand in both local and international markets, positioning farmers to benefit from Kenya’s growing avocado export market while also contributing to environmental conservation.

She noted that the initiative aligns with the county’s broader development agenda, including the establishment of the Sagana Agro Industrial City and the County Aggregation and Industrial Park, where value addition industries for avocado and macadamia oil processing are being set up to guarantee farmers better markets and prices.

The governor said the county government is working with farmers to increase avocado production from 172,000 metric tonnes to 300,000 metric tonnes annually, a move expected to boost farmers’ incomes while creating more employment opportunities along the value chain.

In a move aimed at strengthening community groups and easing the cost of social events, the county also issued 12 tents and 666 chairs to 15 self-help and welfare groups. The items will help residents reduce expenses during events such as weddings and funerals while enabling the groups to generate income by hiring them out thus adding to household incomes.

Efforts to improve access to clean water were also boosted through the provision of 182 UPVC pipes for the Mung’etho Water Project, which will benefit about 350 members and serve nearby schools, trading centres and churches.

Another 68 UPVC pipes were allocated to the Ngando Water Project, benefiting about 300 members as well as institutions including Karima Primary School, Karima Dispensary and Karima Police Post.

The county government will also rehabilitate the Ngoka borehole to further ease access to safe and reliable water in the area.

To nurture youth talent and promote sports development, the county distributed 20 sets of football uniforms, 20 pairs of gloves and 60 footballs to 30 teams, including 28 male teams and two female teams. Waiguru said sports play a key role in promoting discipline, teamwork and positive engagement among young people.

The county also issued 1,000 blankets to elderly residents to protect vulnerable members of the community from cold weather and related illnesses, with the governor noting that development must also prioritize the welfare of the most vulnerable members of society.

Waiguru further highlighted several ongoing and planned projects set to transform Kariti Ward and the larger Kirinyaga County, including the establishment of the Sagana Agro Industrial City, gazetted as a Special Economic Zone and expected to create over 100,000 jobs, the Sagana Affordable Housing Project with 487 housing units, and the upgrading of Sagana Hospital to a level 4 facility with a fully-fledged post-crash trauma centre.

Other projects include the expansion of Kibingoti Market in partnership with the national government, rehabilitation of 25 kilometres of roads, cabro paving of 5,000 square metres in Sagana town, installation of floodlights in Gatare village, Karima Stage and Kirinyaga Construction Stage, construction of the Karima Flyover footbridge, and completion of the Mujuga footbridge.

The ward has also been allocated KSh 4.65 million in bursaries, while 40 farmers’ groups have received support through the Wezesha programme for projects in tomato farming, avocado production, dairy farming, poultry, fish farming, pig rearing, beekeeping and dairy goats.

Waiguru said the initiatives reflect the county government’s commitment to equitable development and improving the livelihoods of residents across Kirinyaga. “Together we are building a county where dignity, opportunity and prosperity are shared by all,” she said.

Josphat Komu, a resident in the ward and a beneficiary of the empowerment program thanked the governor for fulfilling her election pledges for Kariti residents including job creation through the development of Sagana Agro-Industrial City in the ward, as well as improved water supply. He hailed the governor as a transformational leaders pledging support for her in whichever position she may wish to be elected.

The Speaker of the County Assembly, Muteti Murimi said that the county executive and the assembly will work together to improve access to water for Kariti residents commending governor Waiguru for working closely with President Ruto to deliver major transformational projects for the county residents.

He said that the coming elections will be based on a leader’s performance record pointing out that Kirinyaga will only support President Ruto’s two terms on condition that their own will be at the top of decision making table, asserting that that Waiguru is the most suitable for a top seat.

On his part, Kirinyaga Central Member of Parliament Gachoki Gitaru, noted that the UDA party is so far the most organized part, also advocating for governor Waiguru to be nominated Ruto’s running mate in next year’s elections owing to her development track record.

Kariti Ward Member of County Assembly Jeremiah Makimi, thanked the governor for the upcoming industrial park that will offer a platform for farmers to process their produce as well as job creation. He also appealed for upgrading of Kiangwachi market at the same time hailing the government for the near complete Kibingoti Market. He also noted that the upgrading of Sagana Hospital will greatly benefit his ward constituents, noting that Waiguru’s development record speaks for itself and that President Ruto should nominate her as his running mate, which will assure him of Kirinyaga’s support.

The county assembly leader of majority, Ngahu asked the ward residents to support Governor Waiguru noting that she has transformed the ward in a major way.

Nominated MCA Milka said that governor Waiguru has kept her promise to deliver socio-economic empowerment through the tent and chairs project and her support for women leadership.