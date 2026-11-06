Waiguru pledges land, socio-economic opportunities for military veterans in Kirinyaga 

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru has pledged to allocate land for military veterans association in the county and explore opportunities for sustainable socio-economic engagement between the organisation and the county government.

Speaking during the launch of the Military Veterans Association, Kirinyaga Chapter, Governor Waiguru said her administration was committed to supporting the welfare and socio-economic empowerment of retired military personnel while creating opportunities for them to continue contributing to society.

The Governor revealed that she had already directed her team to identify suitable land within the county that could be made available to the veteran association for putting up facilities to accommodate their activities.

“I have just eight months and hope to sort you out before I leave office. We do not have lots of parcels of land, but we can find appropriate land to start you off,” she said, noting that she had tasked the County Executive Committee Member in charge of Lands to initiate the land identification process.

Waiguru also pledged to explore opportunities for engaging retired military officers in various sectors, including security, healthcare, parastatals and education, where their professional skills and experience could be put to productive use.

She said the County Government would work closely with the County Commissioner to identify possible areas of engagement and match available opportunities with the veterans’ expertise.

The Governor noted that her appreciation of military service and the welfare concerns of veterans was shaped by her upbringing as a daughter of a police officer, which gave her first-hand understanding of the discipline, commitment and sacrifices associated with service in the armed forces.

She observed that the contribution of military personnel was often taken for granted despite their critical role in safeguarding the country’s borders, protecting its sovereignty and ensuring national security.

“We take for granted what the military does, especially in safeguarding our borders. We can never say thank you enough for the sacrifices you make in serving this country,” she said.

Waiguru paid tribute to the veterans for placing the interests of the nation above their personal comfort and security.

She also recognized the sacrifices of their families, particularly spouses and children who endured prolonged separation and uncertainty while their loved ones served the country.

She reserved special recognition for the widows of fallen military officers who are members of the association, noting that the sacrifice of defending the nation extended to families who lost husbands, fathers, brothers and sons in the line of duty.

The Governor challenged the veterans to view retirement not as the end of their service to the nation but as an opportunity to continue making meaningful contributions through mentorship, community development and social transformation.

She particularly urged them to use their discipline, leadership skills and life experiences to mentor young people, including those struggling with alcohol and substance abuse, and help address social challenges affecting communities.

“Retirement from active military service should not mean retirement from purposeful living,” she said, describing the veterans as an important reservoir of knowledge and experience that could be harnessed for nation-building.

She further encouraged the association to prioritize the welfare of its members, particularly elderly and vulnerable veterans, by establishing dependable support systems through which members and their families could access assistance when needed.

She also called for sustained engagement with the County Government in advancing social welfare, community empowerment and mentorship initiatives.

County Commissioner Shufaa Mwijuma Omar welcomed the establishment of the chapter, describing it as an important milestone in strengthening the unity and welfare of retired military personnel.

She commended the veterans for their service to the country and urged them to maintain the unity that had characterized their years in uniform.

She also called on National Government Administration Officers (NGAO) to emulate the veterans’ spirit of cohesion and collective purpose.

Omar assured the veterans that her office was open to working with them, particularly in exploring security-related assignments and other available opportunities, taking into consideration their experience and professional backgrounds.

Association Chairman Colonel (Rtd.) Joseph Wachira Michi said the organization was established to provide an institutional framework for addressing the welfare and affairs of military veterans as they transition from active service to civilian life.

He said its mandate included promoting the welfare of retired military personnel, addressing the needs of those who sustained physical injuries during service and strengthening support systems for veterans and their families.

Michi disclosed that the Kirinyaga Chapter was among 47 chapters established across the country and had registered 120 members by the end of October, but aimed at hitting a target of 250.

The association also accommodates widows of fallen military officers.

He said the launch provided a forum to formally introduce the veterans to county leadership and reaffirm their readiness to continue contributing to society through community service and development.

The chairman appealed to the County Government and other institutions to consider retired military personnel whenever employment opportunities arose, noting that they had accumulated valuable skills and experience that could be deployed across different sectors.