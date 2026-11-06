BasketballSports

I&M bank hosts Kenya basketball league champions Nairobi City Thunder

In June 2026, I&M Bank announced a KES 10 million investment in Nairobi City Thunder (NCT), becoming the team’s Official Banking Partner for the 2026 Kenya National Basketball League season.

Dismas Otuke
By Dismas Otuke
4 Min Read
Nairobi City Thunder Captain Tylor Ongwae poses with I&M Bank Kenya CEO Abdi Mohamed (right) and I&M Bank Regional CEO Kihara Maina

I&M Bank has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting the growth of basketball in Kenya, with the Bank’s partnership with Nairobi City Thunder providing a platform to back elite performance, nurture local talent and support athletes beyond competition.

The Bank hosted the three-time Kenya National Basketball League (KNBL) champions on Thursday, in a homecoming celebration following the team’s unbeaten 2026 title-winning campaign.

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The event brought together I&M Bank’s leadership and staff, alongside Nairobi City Thunder players, coaches and management, to celebrate the team’s third consecutive unbeaten league title and reflect on the role of private-sector partnerships in strengthening
Kenya’s sporting ecosystem.

Speaking during the event, I&M Bank Group Head of Marketing and Communications, Mary Githinji, congratulated Nairobi City Thunder on its achievement and said the partnership reflects the Bank’s broader commitment to supporting basketball and sports in Kenya.

“Our partnership with Nairobi City Thunder is part of a bigger commitment by I&M Bank to the growth of basketball and sports in Kenya. We believe sport has the power to develop talent, create opportunity and bring communities together. Supporting the team beyond the court means equipping players with financial knowledge and supporting their growth for when they can no longer play. As we look ahead, we are keen to build on this foundation and deepen our support for the game and the wider sporting ecosystem. We congratulate the team on this outstanding achievement and are proud to have been part of its journey,” said Githinji.

Nairobi City Thunder Captain Tylor Ongwae hands over the 2026 Kenya National Basketball League trophy to I&M Bank Kenya CEO Abdi Mohamed

In June 2026, I&M Bank announced a KES 10 million investment in Nairobi City Thunder (NCT), becoming the team’s Official Banking Partner for the 2026 Kenya National Basketball League season.

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NCT player Tom ‘Bush’ Wamukota highlighted the collective effort behind the team’s sustained success, saying the three consecutive titles were a reflection of the squad’s determination and unity, while at the same time echoing the management’s sentiments.

“Winning one championship takes a lot of work, but coming back season after season to win three in a row without tasting defeat requires an even greater level of commitment. Everyone in the team has played a part in this achievement, and we are proud of what we have accomplished. It is great to bring the trophy here and celebrate with the people who have supported us not just on the court, but off it. The financial literacy sessions held since the partnership came into effect have been very eye-opening to us as players,” said Ongwae.

Thunder, Kenya’s representatives to the Road to BAL (Basketball Africa League) 2027, are set to host the final phase of the continental showpiece’s qualifiers, the Elite 16 East Division, in Nairobi, from Monday, 23 to Sunday, 29 November at the Kasarani Indoor Arena.

The homecoming also provided an opportunity for I&M Bank to celebrate and recognise its teams that participated in the 2026 Interbanks Games, with particular recognition for the Bank’s women’s basketball team, which finished second in the competition.

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