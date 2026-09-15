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Rainfall to continue in Coastal, Rift Valley and Western regions

Judith Akolo
By Judith Akolo
2 Min Read

The Kenya Meteorological Service Authority (KMSA) says the cloudy conditions being experienced in parts of the country, including Nairobi County, are being caused by a weather system known as the Madden-Julian Oscillation (MJO).

According to Principal Meteorologist Jemimah Gacheru, the MJO is currently in phases one and two, which are associated with increased rainfall in some parts of the country.

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She says the weather system is contributing to the rainfall being experienced in some areas.

“Madden Julian Oscillation has eight phases and depending on the active phase, it enhances rainfall over various parts of the country,” said Gacheru and added that the cloudy conditions being experienced are expected to become more pronounced in Nairobi and the central region.

In an interview, Gacheru said the transition from the current cold season to the October-November-December (OND) short rains season could result in cooler conditions in the region.

In the Weekly forecast the KMSA says rainfall is expected this week in the counties of Baringo, Bomet, Bungoma, Busia, Elgeyo/Marakwet, Embu, Garissa, Homa Bay, Kajiado, Kakamega, Kericho, Kiambu, Kilifi, Kirinyaga, Kisii, Kisumu, Kitui, Kwale, Laikipia, Lamu, Machakos, Makueni, Mandera, Marsabit, Meru, Migori, Mombasa, Murang’a, Nairobi, Nakuru, Nandi, Narok, Nyamira, Nyandarua, Nyeri, Siaya, Taita/Taveta, Tana River, Tharaka-Nithi, Trans Nzoia, Uasin Gishu, Vihiga, Wajir and West Pokot Counties.

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In the forecast, the KMSA says night-time (minimum) average temperatures are expected to be less than 10°Celsius in parts of Meru, Tharaka Nithi, Kirinyaga, Murang’a, Nyeri, Nakuru, Narok, Taita/Taveta and Kajiado Counties

While Daytime (maximum) average temperatures of more than 30°C are expected in several counties including Kilifi, Tana River, Lamu, Garissa, Wajir, Isiolo, Marsabit and Turkana.

EXPLAINER: What is MJO

Madden–Julian Oscillation (MJO) is a tropical weather system that moves around the globe in phases. The system is classified into eight phases and brings rainfall over the country when it moves over the Indian Ocean (phases 2 and 3).

 

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