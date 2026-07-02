Waiguru rolls out community empowerment drive as dairy farmers receive 13 milk coolers

Kirinyaga County has unveiled one of its biggest grassroots economic empowerment initiatives, with Governor Anne Waiguru leading the distribution of the largest single consignment of milk coolers ever issued in the county alongside a wide range of agricultural, water and community support equipment aimed at improving livelihoods.

The programme saw the county distribute 13 milk coolers with a combined capacity of 35,000 litres to dairy cooperatives, in a move expected to significantly reduce post-harvest milk losses, improve quality and enable farmers to earn better returns from their produce.

Speaking during the distribution exercise, Governor Waiguru said the interventions were part of the county government’s commitment to accelerating economic empowerment by investing in projects directly identified and prioritized by residents through public participation and their respective Members of County Assembly.

The governor noted that besides the milk coolers, the county also issued tractors, water pipes and accessories for community water projects, coffee seedlings, Ksh.20million financial support to ward-based Saccos, tents, chairs, wheelchairs, catering equipment, car wash machines, public address systems, blankets and other empowerment tools targeting thousands of households.

“Each of these initiatives has been carefully designed to address real needs in our wards and uplift the lives of our people. They are projects prioritized by residents together with their MCAs and are meant to strengthen livelihoods, improve incomes and enhance service delivery,” she said.

Principal Secretary for Livestock Development Jonathan Mueke said the 13 milk coolers were delivered following Governor Waiguru’s request to President William Ruto.

“Governor Waiguru asked the President for milk coolers, and he sent me here today with 13 coolers because he wants to ensure our farmers increase production, preserve their milk, earn more income and educate their children,” said Mueke.

He said the Ksh.90 million investment will enable more than 17,000 dairy farmers to preserve over 35,000 litres of milk every day, significantly reducing post-harvest losses.

Mueke added that the national government is implementing quality-based milk payment reforms that will see farmers earn up to Ksh.60 per litre for high-quality milk, up from Ksh.43.

The PS further highlighted ongoing national interventions in the livestock sector, including subsidized artificial insemination using sexed semen, whose cost has dropped from Ksh.8,000 to Ksh.1,000, and the national livestock vaccination programme, noting that vaccination against Foot and Mouth Disease now costs KSh50 following a presidential subsidy from the previous KSh150.

He disclosed that Kirinyaga has now received a total of 23 milk coolers under the first two phases of the programme and said President Ruto has directed that every dairy cooperative in the county should eventually have a milk cooler.

The 13 milk coolers will benefit dairy farmers in Kabare, Mutira, Kiine, Njukiini, Nyangati, Kangai, Ngariama, Baragwi, Karumandi, Murinduko and Mukure wards.

Kirima Slopes Dairy Cooperative in Kabare received the largest cooler with a capacity of 10,000 litres, while Podago Dairy Cooperative and Rukingu Dairy Farmers Cooperative Society each received 5,000-litre units. The remaining beneficiaries received coolers ranging between 1,000 and 2,000 litres.

In another major boost to agriculture, the county disbursed Ksh.20 million to its 20 ward-based Savings and Credit Cooperative Societies (Saccos), with each ward receiving Ksh.1 million.

The programme will benefit 9,312 farmers, enabling the Saccos to expand affordable credit, savings and investment opportunities for farmers and agribusiness entrepreneurs while strengthening aggregation, value addition and market linkages across agricultural value chains.

Coffee farmers also received a boost after the county distributed 25,000 Ruiru 11 grafted coffee seedlings to 1,367 farmers drawn from ten coffee factories in Kabare Ward, as part of county government efforts to further increase coffee production, boost farmers’ earnings and promote climate-resilient coffee farming through adoption of improved coffee varieties.

Governor Waiguru said that continued investment in farmer extension services, soil testing, subsidized fertilizer and improved agronomic practices has transformed the county into Kenya’s leading coffee producer in both quality and farmer earnings.

She said the interventions have significantly increased productivity, with a single coffee bush now producing between five and seven kilograms, while farmers are earning the highest returns in the country.

To further modernize agriculture, the county also handed over a fully equipped tractor complete with a trailer, disc plough and moldboard plough to the Kirinyaga County Agricultural Technical and Vocational Education and Training Centre (KATVET).

Waiguru noted that the mechanization programme is expected to improve farming efficiency, lower production costs and enhance food security while benefiting approximately 20,000 farmers across the county.

The county also invested heavily in water infrastructure by distributing 4,397 UPVC water pipes, 108 rolls of 100-metre HDPE pipes and 581 fittings to facilitate implementation of 29 community water projects across ten wards. The projects, targeting approximately 7,800 households, are expected to improve access to clean drinking water, support irrigation, reduce reliance on rain-fed agriculture and strengthen communities’ resilience against climate change and recurring drought.

As part of its social and economic empowerment programme, the county also distributed assorted equipment and support items to more than 4,000 households across 16 wards.

The items included tents and chairs, wheelchairs, motorbikes, catering items, reflector jackets for boda boda groups, sanitary towels, sausage and egg vending trolleys, a car wash machine for a youth group, a public address system for a welfare group, water storage drums and energy-saving cooking stoves among others.

County Assembly Speaker Muteti Murimi lauded the county’s empowerment programmes, saying they had transformed livelihoods across Kirinyaga since Governor Waiguru took office.

He said the Governor had consistently rolled out people-centred empowerment initiatives and recalled that she personally requested for the milk coolers from President Ruto during his visit to the county, a promise that has now been fulfilled.

Murimi also praised Members of the County Assembly for supporting development programmes and urged leaders to focus on advancing development initiatives for the benefit of residents.

Kabare Ward MCA Isaiah Mbogo, the host MCA, described Waiguru’s leadership as transformative, saying the county had made remarkable development strides during her tenure.

Governor Waiguru said the empowerment programme complements the county’s broader development agenda and reflects her administration’s commitment to completing key projects while strengthening household incomes and improving the welfare of residents.