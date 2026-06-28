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Police to probe enforced disappearance claims, confirm Davis Lichuma missing report

It assured the public that the case, alongside any other reports, will be investigated thoroughly, professionally, impartially, and expeditiously in accordance with the law

Margaret Kalekye
By Margaret Kalekye
2 Min Read
Social justice activist Davis Lichuma

Police have confirmed receiving a missing person report for Davis Lichuma, an activist who reportedly went missing during the June 25 protests in Nairobi.

In a statement on Sunday, the National Police Service (NPS) said a missing person had been filed at the Central Police Station in Nairobi.

The police also said they are investigating allegations of enforced disappearances and torture circulating in mainstream and social media, urging anyone with information or specific allegations of enforced disappearances, torture, or other human rights violations to report them at the nearest police station.

“We acknowledge receipt of a report of a missing person, namely Davis Lichuma, which was made at Central Police Station in Nairobi. We guarantee that all reports will be investigated thoroughly, professionally, impartially, and expeditiously, in accordance with the law”, NPS said.

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“As a Service committed to accountability and transparency, we take these claims seriously. We therefore urge anyone with information or specific allegations of enforced disappearance, torture, or other human rights violations to report the matter immediately at the nearest police station”, it added.

It assured the public that the case, alongside any other reports, will be investigated thoroughly, professionally, impartially, and expeditiously in accordance with the law.

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“We guarantee that all reports will be investigated thoroughly, professionally, impartially, and expeditiously, in accordance with the law”, NPS committed.

The Service further reiterated its commitment to professional policing, respect for human rights, and adherence to the Constitution and all relevant laws, saying it remains dedicated to protecting all Kenyans, residents, and visitors.

“We remain steadfast in our commitment to the highest standards of professionalism, respect for human rights, and full adherence to the Constitution of Kenya and all other relevant laws”, it said.

 

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