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Treasury, KBC explore ways to boost public broadcaster’s competitiveness

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
1 Min Read

The National Treasury has engaged the Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC) in order to reposition the public broadcaster into a commercially viable and self sustaining entity.

The strategic consultative meeting held between Principal Secretary for Public Investments and Assets Management Cyrell Wagunda and KBC leadership led by Board Chairperson Tom Mshindi and Managing Director Agnes Kalekye, explored asset utilization, financial restructuring, and diversified revenue streams as ways to make the broadcaster commercially viable.

The team also explored modernization of KBC’s broadcasting infrastructure, content, and brand to boost its competitiveness in the media sector.

The discussions also focused on strengthening the management of Government-Owned Enterprises to ensure efficient use of public assets, financial sustainability, and improved service delivery in line with the Government’s Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA).

PS Wagunda highlighted the critical role of KBC in advancing the public communications agenda, emphasizing its mandate in ensuring Kenyans have access to timely, accurate, and reliable information as guaranteed under the Constitution of Kenya, 2010.

The strengthened partnership between SDPIAM and KBC is set to enhance transparency, improve citizen engagement, and support effective dissemination of government programmes and services across the country

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