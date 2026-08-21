Wetang’ula calls for peaceful political activities and end to goonism

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula has renewed his call for peaceful, issue-based political campaigns and an end to the emerging culture of goonism ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Speaking in Ikolomani while consoling the family of Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale following the death of his wife, Mama Gloria Sekeiyan Khalwale, Speaker Wetang’ula urged Kenyans to reject political violence and carefully assess the suitability of candidates seeking elective positions.

“I plead again with our young people and, indeed, even with us as politicians, to endeavor to remain peaceful because, away from politics, we are all brothers and sisters. Politics must never divide us,” said Wetang’ula.

The Speaker warned that the growing culture of political goonism posed a serious threat to national security and undermined Kenyans’ fundamental political rights, including the right to peaceful political participation and credible elections.

He called on political leaders to embrace tolerance and compete on the basis of ideas, policies and development agendas rather than mobilising violence against opponents.

Other leaders echoed the Speaker’s call for peaceful campaigns, warning that political chaos risk undermining Kenya’s economic progress and social cohesion.

Area MP Innocent Mugabe urged residents to give a peaceful audience to all leaders attending the final send-off ceremony scheduled for tomorrow, regardless of their political stands.

“As Ikolomani people, we are peace-loving Kenyans, and I ask that we demonstrate the same tomorrow during the final send-off,” he said.

The sentiments were echoed by Kakamega County MP Elsie Muhanda, who noted that even the late Mama Gloria was an accommodative and hospitable person who would expect the same treatment in her final ceremony.

Nandi Senator Samson Cherargey who described Senator Khalwale as one of the most debaters in the Senate, urged Kenyans not to misconstrue differences of opinion among leaders for dispute or conflict and to therefore maintain peace as we head to the 2027 polls.

Wetang’ula also conveyed President William Ruto’s condolences and goodwill to the bereaved Khalwale family.