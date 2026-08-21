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Murkomen pledges partnership on drugs fight, bolstering security

Muraya Kamunde
By Muraya Kamunde
1 Min Read
Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has said the government will continue working with young people in strengthening security and in advancing national development.

Addressing student leaders from universities, TVETs, and colleges under the umbrella of the Rift Youth Leadership Network Thursday evening, said the mentorship of young people is crucial in preparing the next generation of leaders and shaping the country’s future.

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The CS commended them for the positive impact they continue to make in their local communities and pledged to mentor and support them achieve their aspirations and contribute to national development.

“We will continue working closely with young people to ensure they have safe learning environments by stepping up the fight against drugs and substance abuse and strengthening security,” he said.

He also urged the students and their colleagues across the country to participate actively in civic duties, including in the National Conversation on Kenya’s Future Beyond Vision 2030.

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