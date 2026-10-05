How Kenya is marking 2026 Customer Service Week

Kenya is marking the National Customer Service Week (NCSW) 2026, an initiative aimed at strengthening citizen-centred service delivery, promoting innovation and fostering a culture of excellence across the public service.

The week, which runs from Monday, October 5, to Friday, is being held under the theme “Extra Mile: Transforming Public Service Through Customer Service Excellence”, with the national tagline “Huduma Bora, Taifa Bora.”

Coordinated by the State Department for Public Service and Human Capital Development, with the Kenya School of Government serving as the Secretariat, the initiative will provide a national platform for Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to showcase reforms, innovations and initiatives aimed at improving the quality, accessibility and responsiveness of public services.

The 2026 National Customer Service Week is anchored on the Government’s commitment to efficient, responsive and citizen-centred service delivery, in line with the Constitution of Kenya, the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA) and the broader Public Service Transformation Agenda.

The initiative will provide opportunities for Government institutions to directly engage citizens, demonstrate services, receive feedback and share practical solutions for improving service delivery.

Speaking on the importance of the initiative, the organisers noted that customer service excellence is critical to building public confidence in Government institutions and ensuring that citizens receive timely, accessible, efficient and responsive services.

The programme will focus on five key BETA pillars, namely the Digital Superhighway and Creative Economy; Universal Health Coverage; Affordable Housing and Urban Development; Agricultural Transformation and Food Security; and the MSME Economy.

Under the Digital Superhighway and Creative Economy, the focus will be on digital government, innovation, accessible services and citizen-facing technologies.

The Universal Health Coverage pillar will emphasise people-centred healthcare, citizen information, outreach and responsive health services, while Affordable Housing and Urban Development will focus on dignified housing, land and settlement services as well as accessible urban-service information.

The Agricultural Transformation and Food Security pillar will highlight farmer and livestock services, food-security innovations, market information and extension services aimed at improving the experience of citizens who depend on Government agricultural services.

Under the MSME Economy, the programme will showcase enterprise support, financial inclusion, productivity, cooperative development and service excellence initiatives designed to strengthen support for businesses and entrepreneurs.

A key feature of the National Customer Service Week will be a common exhibition and citizen-engagement platform bringing together Government institutions to showcase their services and innovations.

The programme will include institutional exhibitions, service demonstrations, BETA thematic forums, panel discussions, citizen engagement and feedback sessions, digital government and innovation showcases, media and social-media engagement, and livestreaming of selected activities.

The organisers expect the initiative to facilitate knowledge sharing and cross-institutional learning while encouraging public servants to go the “extra mile” in responding to the needs and expectations of citizens.

The week will conclude with service-excellence commitments, documentation, monitoring and evaluation, as well as post-event reporting to capture lessons and recommendations for strengthening customer service across Government.

The National Customer Service Week 2026 is therefore expected to reinforce the message that quality public service is central to Kenya’s transformation agenda, with the ultimate objective of building a more responsive, efficient, inclusive and citizen-focused public service. “Huduma Bora, Taifa Bora.”