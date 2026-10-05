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Maasai Mara University, KISE sign deal to support students with disabilities

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
2 Min Read

Maasai Mara University has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Kenya Institute of Special Education (KISE) to strengthen support for students with disabilities and promote inclusive education.

KISE Director Dr. Norman Kiogora said the partnership will help ease the financial burden on parents, particularly as assistive devices used by learners with disabilities are often expensive.

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Kiogora said the government has begun a programme to provide universities with assistive devices and equipment to support students with disabilities.

He said Kenya will, for the first time since independence, provide assistive devices free of charge through the establishment of an industry to manufacture the equipment locally.

“Every Kenyan child, regardless of their disability, has a right to access education and explore their talent without discrimination,” Kiogora said.

He commended Maasai Mara University for taking the lead in promoting inclusion and ensuring students with disabilities have equal opportunities in education.

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Maasai Mara University Vice Chancellor Prof. Penninah Aloo said the institution will increase research aimed at developing assistive devices and establish laboratories that are accessible and compliant with the needs of persons with disabilities.

Prof. Aloo said the university also plans to expand community outreach programmes to support families raising children with disabilities.

She said many parents of children with disabilities remain frustrated by the lack of adequate support, adding that the university will engage communities to identify and nurture talent among learners with disabilities.

As one of the 23 universities selected to participate in innovation programmes, Prof. Aloo said Maasai Mara University will use research and innovation to develop solutions that improve the lives of persons with disabilities.

She added that the university has continued to enrol students with disabilities and will take measures to ensure they are not discriminated against.

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