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Kenya calls for faster AfCFTA implementation

Christine Muchira
By Christine Muchira
2 Min Read

Kenya has called for faster implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), removal of non-tariff barriers and easier movement of businesspeople and professionals across the continent.

Speaking at the 8th African Union Mid-Year Coordination Meeting in Alamein, Egypt, Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, who represented President William Ruto, said Africa’s integration must translate to tangible benefits for African citizens.

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“Africa’s integration must be felt beyond conference rooms, in the markets our businesses access, the jobs our young people secure and the opportunities our citizens can pursue across borders,” Mudavadi said.

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi (L) with African Union Commission Chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssouf (R)

Mudavadi stressed that faster implementation of AfCFTA will remove non-tariff barriers and facilitate the secure movement of African businesspeople and investors adding that this would translate to wider markets for Kenyan products, stronger regional industries, easier business connections and more opportunities for entrepreneurs and young professionals across Africa.

“Our position is clear: accelerate AfCFTA implementation, remove non-tariff barriers and facilitate the secure movement of African businesspeople, investors and professionals,” noted CS Mudavadi.

During the meeting, Kenya welcomed the meeting’s Declaration, which seeks to strengthen coordination among African institutions, eliminate duplication and turn continental commitments into tangible results.

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Further, on peace and security, Kenya welcomed the 2026 AU–RECs/RMs agreement on the African Standby Force, an important step towards more coordinated and responsive African-led peace operations.

According to Mudavadi, an integrated Africa must be peaceful and work for its people by delivering promises made to citizens.

“A more integrated Africa must also be a more peaceful, competitive and prosperous Africa, one that works for its people and delivers on its promises,” he noted.

 

 

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ByChristine Muchira
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Christine Muchira is a journalist and storyteller with a passion for data-driven reporting and impactful human-interest narratives. I hold a postgraduate degree in International Studies and an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Media Studies both from the University of Nairobi, bringing a strong global perspective to her work while remaining deeply rooted in local community stories.
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