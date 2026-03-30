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Two arrested for impersonating EACC officers, extorting Ksh20,000 bribe

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
1 Min Read

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has arrested two individuals for impersonating Commission officers and extorting money from members of the public.

The suspects, Annastacia Mueni Kavemba and Stephen Muleu Ngati, were apprehended following a complaint lodged on March 29, 2026.

According to the report, one of the suspects, Ms. Mueni, contacted the complainant and identified herself as an EACC officer.

She claimed that the complainant was under investigation and demanded money to influence the outcome of the case and prevent further action.

Acting on the report, the EACC launched an operation that led to the arrest of the suspects immediately after receiving a bribe of Ksh20,000.

The suspects are currently at the EACC Headquarters at Integrity Centre for statement recording and further processing.

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EACC has urged the public to remain vigilant and to report any incidents of bribery and extortion immediately.

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