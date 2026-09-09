Wetang’ula urges women to contest for elective seats ahead of 2027 polls

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula has challenged women to take a more active role in politics and contest elective positions in the 2027 General Election instead of limiting themselves to supporting the ambitions of male politicians.

Speaker Wetang’ula said increased participation of women in elective politics was critical to improving their representation in decision-making at both county and national levels.

“Women should not only be voters and supporters of other people’s political ambitions. I want to see more women come forward, seek elective positions and compete for leadership at all levels,” Wetang’ula said.

The Speaker was speaking on Wednesday during a meeting with women leaders representing the four wards of Kimilili Constituency at his residence in Kabuchai.

Wetangula was accompanied by Bungoma Senator David Wakoli, Webuye East MP Martin Pepela, sittings among

The meeting focused on education, infrastructure, livelihoods and the role of women in political leadership ahead of the 2027 elections.

Wetang’ula cited Sitikho Ward in Webuye West Constituency Hon. Grace Sundukwa as an example of a woman who had successfully built a political base and retained an elective position.

Sundukwa has been elected three times as the Member of the County Assembly for Sitikho Ward in Webuye West Constituency.

“Look at Hon. Grace Sundukwa, a small girl we picked from the university. She has been elected three times. That tells you that a woman can organise herself, win the confidence of the people and serve successfully for several terms,” he said.

He urged women to draw inspiration from Mukhongo and compete for elective seats rather than waiting to be nominated or appointed.

“I want the women here to look at such examples and say, ‘If she can do it, I can also do it.’ Do not wait to be nominated or appointed. Come out and compete for elective seats,” Wetang’ula said.

“We need more Grace Sundukwa. We need women who are ready to take the political risk, go to the people, explain their agenda and ask for their votes.”

He said women seeking greater influence in decisions affecting their families, communities and the country must be prepared to pursue elective office.

“Leadership is not given; it is pursued. If women want to have a greater voice in decisions affecting their families, communities and country, they must also be willing to seek elective office,” he said.

The Speaker also urged eligible Kenyans, particularly young people and women, to register as voters ahead of the 2027 General Election.

He said voter registration and participation would be critical in determining the country’s political direction.

“I am asking every eligible Kenyan, especially our young people and women, to register as voters. Do not sit at home and complain about leadership when you have not taken part in choosing your leaders,” he said.

Wetang’ula further urged residents of Western Kenya to remain supportive of the Kenya Kwanza administration, which they helped elect in 2022.

He cautioned voters against shifting political allegiance without considering the policies and development record of the government.

“We must not be deceived into abandoning a government that we helped to put in place in 2022 for an opposition whose direction and agenda for this country are not clear,” he said.

The Speaker argued that the region had benefited from its political alignment with the national government, citing investments in education and infrastructure.

He singled out Kisiwa, Sang’alo and Matili national polytechnics in Bungoma County as examples of investments in technical and vocational education.

“Before the 2022 elections, Bungoma did not have a national polytechnic. Today, we have Kisiwa, Sang’alo and Matili. These are tangible investments that our people can see and benefit from,” he said.

Wetang’ula said the institutions were expanding access to technical training and giving young people skills to improve their economic prospects.

“These institutions are not just buildings. They are giving our young people an opportunity to acquire skills, pursue careers and become economically independent,” he said.

On the political contest ahead of the 2027 elections, Wetang’ula said the region must make strategic choices if it hoped to play a bigger role in national leadership beyond the next General Election.

He linked the region’s long-term political ambitions to its relationship with President William Ruto and called for strategic partnerships to advance Western Kenya’s interests.

“As a region, we must think beyond 2027. If we want to play a bigger role in the leadership of this country in 2032, we must make strategic political choices today,” he said.

He urged residents to remain united, saying political cohesion would be important in protecting development gains, completing ongoing projects and attracting further investment.

“Our political choices must ultimately be guided by the interests of our people and the need to secure development opportunities,” he said.

Wetang’ula, who has been associated with efforts to consolidate Ford Kenya’s influence in Western Kenya, has backed continued cooperation with the Kenya Kwanza administration.

He told the women that political leadership required long-term planning, organisation and strategic alliances.

“Politics is about strategy, organisation and partnerships. We must know where we are going as a region and make decisions that advance our interests,” he said.