Wetang’ula warns politicians against undermining IEBC

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula has cautioned politicians against attacking the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) saying attempts to dictate how the electoral body procures technology and other election materials could undermine confidence in the 2027 General Election.

Speaking at Marenyo Market in Butere Constituency, Kakamega County, Mr. Wetang’ula appeared to respond to former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s recent allegations that IEBC had designed a tender to favour South Korean technology firm Miru Systems Co. Ltd and that the procurement could facilitate manipulation of the 2027 polls.

Gachagua, the Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP) leader, has alleged that the outcome of the tender for the Integrated Elections Management System (IEMS) had been predetermined in favour of Miru Systems.

He has also questioned the specifications contained in the tender, arguing that they were tailored to the company.

IEBC has rejected the allegations, saying the procurement process is open and transparent and that no company has been awarded the contract.

IEBC chairman Erastus Ethekon said the process was still at an early stage and challenged those making the allegations to provide evidence.

He urged the commission to remain firm and conduct its work independently, while asking politicians to allow it to discharge its constitutional mandate without interference.

“IEBC is an independent body under the Constitution, working under the direction of nobody and the command of nobody. They do their job as required by the Constitution,” Wetang’ula said.

He cited the 2017 presidential election dispute, when the Supreme Court annulled the initial presidential election and ordered a fresh poll saying the institutions involved respected the judicial process.

“We must have respect. If we want IEBC to do its work properly, we must respect the referee,” he said.

Using a football analogy, Speaker Wetang’ula said politicians seeking elective office should not attempt to select the electoral officials, determine the rules or influence the conduct of the contest.

“If you want to run for elections, you cannot choose the referee. You cannot choose the whistle to be blown. You cannot choose the field to play on or the cheerers who will come to cheer you,” he said.

He challenged IEBC officials to conduct themselves in accordance with the law and Constitution and not to be intimidated by political actors.

“Act in accordance with the law. Act in accordance with the Constitution. Act in accordance with your conscience and the public morality expected of you. Don’t be intimidated by anybody. Don’t act with fear or favour,” he said.

Wetang’ula further warned politicians against attempting to influence IEBC procurement decisions, saying such matters should be left to the commission.

“We cannot interfere with IEBC, attempting to direct them to procure ballot papers from some individuals or their companies, KIEMS kits from this technology firm, buy petrol from this petrol station and many other items. That is not the work of politicians,” he said.

His remarks came amid growing political debate over preparations for the 2027 General Election, with the procurement of a new IEMS emerging as one of the contentious issues.

The IEBC tender, advertised in August, covers the supply, installation, testing, commissioning, support and maintenance of the electoral management system and related hardware and accessories.

The procurement has also attracted a challenge before the Public Procurement Administrative Review Board.

Speaker Wetang’ula also used the Butere meeting to rally Western Kenya behind the broad-based government and President William Ruto’s re-election bid.

He urged supporters of the late ODM leader Raila Odinga to remain within the political arrangement that brought together ODM and the Kenya Kwanza administration.

“You voted for ODM and its leader Raila Odinga, who together with President William Ruto birthed the broad-based government. Those who were ODM, UDA, Ford Kenya and others are now a single unit called the broad-based Government,” he said.

Wetang’ula said Western Kenya should unite and work with leaders including former Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya and Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi.

He also pointed to ongoing and planned infrastructure projects in the region, including the proposed extension of the railway towards western Kenya, the development of Bukhungu Stadium and the upgrading of Kakamega airstrip, as reasons residents should support the government.

He said the region had an opportunity to remain in government and influence the country’s political succession.

“As a region, the path to the top seat is now visible because we are the succession plan. We are in government, and we will not leave government and go to the Opposition to look for government,” Wetang’ula said.

He added: “We will remain in government, we will build the government, we will inherit the government and we will lead the same government in 2032.”

President Ruto’s aide Farouk Kibet also dismissed concerns over the IEBC tender, urging politicians to allow the commission to conduct the procurement process.

“For those looking for tenders in IEBC, we don’t want to hear complaining because you said you will defeat William Ruto. Why have you started making noise this early?” Kibet said.

Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruiyot, who is the Senate Majority, separately attacked Gachagua, telling him to stop commenting on IEBC and the electoral process.

“Please stop speaking about IEBC because you were impeached and anybody who is impeached cannot contest for any elective office,” Senator Cheruiyot said.