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Kirinyaga Woman Rep Njeri Maina wants probe into violent political rally

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
3 Min Read
PHOTO | Courtesy

Kirinyaga County Woman Representative Njeri Maina wants the Director of Criminal Investigations to conduct a probe into the recent violence reported during a political rally in the region.

Maina called for the investigations on allegations which involve former gubernatorial candidate Wangui Ngirici.
Maina said the incidents left several people injured and caused fear among residents hence should be investigated comprehensively to establish who should be held responsible.

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In a statement, the MP said violence was reported in Kiaragana and Kiamumbi during political activities on August 23.

“In Kiaragana, for instance, several people were injured during the violence, including one person who reportedly sustained critical, life-threatening knife wounds. The incident was reported to the police under OB number 17/26/08/2026,” she said in a statement.

In Kiamumbi, she said, women who had gathered to receive former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua were allegedly assaulted and threatened. She said the incident was reported under OB number 29/26/08/2026.

Maina said the incidents should not be treated as ordinary political disagreements and called on the National Police Service and the DCI to establish the circumstances surrounding the violence.

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“The events of 23rd August 2026 must concern every resident of Kirinyaga, regardless of political affiliation. What should have been an ordinary political activity descended into violence, intimidation, and fear, leaving several people injured and communities shaken. We must confront this before it becomes normalized,” she added.

Maina further called on investigators to establish who hired or paid for the buses allegedly used to transport people to the political gathering and whether those involved had any connection to the violence.

She further warned against the growing use of violence in political competition, saying such incidents could undermine residents’ ability to participate freely in political activities.

Maina also cautioned the youth against be used to instigate political violence, saying they risked bearing the consequences of confrontations involving political actors.

“Political competition is not war,” said the legislator, adding that aspirants for various elective positions should be able to campaign across the county without intimidation.

She said political competition ahead of the 2027 General Election should remain peaceful and that residents should be free to support candidates of their choice.

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