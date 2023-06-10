IG Koome vows to prosecute financial fraud suspects

The Inspector General of Police has committed to ensuring that suspects involved in the financial fraud of more than 5,000 youths in Eldoret are brought to book.

Speaking when he appeared before the Senate Committee on Labour and Social Welfare at KICC Nairobi, Koome said that nearly 300 victims of the First Choice Recruitment Agency have already recorded their statements with the National Police Service financial fraud investigators from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations.

He said preliminary investigations indicate that last year, the Agency registered under two directors namely Judy Jepchirchir and Faith Waringa Gichuhi allegedly scammed youths by purporting to secure jobs and study placements on their behalf in Qatar during the 2022 World Cup.

Koome assured justice will be served once investigations by the DCI on the matter are complete.

Each youth allegedly paid Ksh. 40,000, and surrendered their passports to the agency, but failed to secure either jobs or study placement.

Victims and senators accuse the police of dragging the probe.