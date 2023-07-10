Gabby Thomas runs year’s best 200m at US championships

Gabby Thomas ran the sixth fastest time in history as she won the women’s 200m at the US championships in Oregon.

The 26-year-old clocked 21.60 seconds – the quickest time of the year – pipping Sha’Carri Richardson to the title.

The win prevented Richardson, 23, winning a sprint double after she secured the 100m title on Friday..

“I was really ready this year. I was hungry. I wanted it more than, I think, anyone,” said Thomas.

Thomas set the fastest time of the year of 21.86 in the semi-finals, before 200m world champion Shericka Jackson ran 21.71 at the Jamaican championships.

But Thomas responded again in the final, securing her spot at next month’s World Championships in Budapest where she will continue her rivalry with Richardson and Jackson.

“Every time we step on the track, we have to expect that our competitors are going to just bring it,” said Thomas.

“Every time we do step on the track, it’s just going to be a really fast time because it has to be – or else you’re not going to survive this event.”