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NYOTA Project rolls out 2nd phase of nationwide business training

Christine Muchira
By Christine Muchira
2 Min Read

The second mandatory classroom training of the NYOTA Project Business support component has officially kicked off Monday morning.

The sessions are taking place in 454 mapped centres in all the 290 constituencies across the country.

In a statement, Micro and Small Enterprises, Principal Secretary Susan Mang’eni noted that the nationwide training has been rolled out simultaneously across the country, with more than 6,000 trainers engaged to support the beneficiaries.

Nyota

The mentorship program that preceded this training demonstrated strong entrepreneurial commitment among the youth, with 97 per cent of beneficiaries who received the first tranche of start-up capital participating in the mentorship sessions, and 99 pc of those engaged during the mentorship period having already established their businesses.

The PS says beneficiaries who successfully completed the mentorship program have been invited to undertake the training, which is designed to address the business skills gaps identified during the mentorship period and enhance the capacity of the beneficiaries to grow their businesses.

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All beneficiaries are required to attend all the training sessions as a mandatory requirement to progress to the next level of the project, including the disbursement of the second tranche of start-up capital and participation in the second mentorship session.

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