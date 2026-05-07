Zee Nxumalo becomes face of Equal Africa

New-gen Amapiano disruptor, Zandile Zee Nxumalo, has been named Spotify’s Equal Africa ambassador for May.

The Equal Africa programme, Spotify’s flagship initiative for women, is aimed at spotlighting the women creators shaping the continent’s soundscape.

According to Spotify’s Wrapped 2025 data, the Eswatini-born artist emerged as one of the most-streamed women artists in South Africa, earning the title of Spotify’s most-streamed South African woman artist in 2025.

In this interview, she discusses her love for music, her sound and her new role.

What is one surprising thing your fans might not know about you?

I actually enjoy being alone. That’s where I feel the most creative and the most like myself. I don’t feel pressure to think a certain way or say the “right” thing. I’ve realised that protecting that space is really important for me, and it’s something I’m trying to lean into more.

When did you realise music was your destiny, and why?

There wasn’t one big moment; it kind of happened over time. The more I made music, the more it just felt right. As people started connecting with it, it built my confidence. At first, it was about that validation, but now it’s deeper than that. It’s really about understanding myself and expressing who I am through music.

Which African artists did you grow up listening to?

Wizkid, Cassper Nyovest, and Mlindo The Vocalist, for sure. Those are some of the artists that really shaped how I hear and feel music.

How would you describe your sound to someone hearing it for the first time?

I’d say it’s vibrant, youthful, and uplifting, but also very emotional. Most of my music is in isiZulu, but what I love is that even people who don’t understand the language still feel it. They connect with the emotion, and that’s exactly what I feel when I’m making it.

What advice would you give to someone afraid to follow their dreams?

Focus on the small wins. That’s what builds your confidence over time. When you look at the bigger picture, it can feel scary, but if you take it step by step, it starts to feel possible.

How do you navigate the music space as a woman, and how does that shape your artistry?

I feel like the space is becoming more open for women, which is really beautiful to see. For me, it’s about fully embracing who I am—my femininity, my energy, my style, everything. Even though it can still be male-dominated, I’ve been lucky to be in a space where I can express myself freely, and that freedom really shapes my artistry.

What does this opportunity with Equal mean to you?

Being part of EQUAL is about showing that music isn’t limited by gender. It’s about expression, and the more we show up as ourselves, the more we create space for others to do the same.