1,000 compete in Mombasa satellite run ahead of 23rd Standard Chartered Nairobi marathon

Close to 1,000 runners turned up for the Standard Chartered Mombasa Satellite Run on Sunday ahead of the 23rd edition of the Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon, set for October 25 at Uhuru Gardens, with Brian Kurgat and Eusilah Jemeli winning the 21km men’s and women’s races respectively.

This year’s participation in the Mombasa Satellite Run increased by 25 per cent compared with the 800 participants recorded last year.

All three races—the 21km, 10km, and 5km—started and finished at Mama Ngina Waterfront, with the routes taking runners through key parts of Mombasa, including Pandya Hospital, Fontanella Roundabout, Treasury Square, the Governor’s Office, Coast Junior Academy, and Sea View Plaza.

Winners across the other race categories were Martin Madinda and Sylvia Carson in the men’s and women’s 5km races respectively, and Duncan Komen and Gloria Bahati in the men’s and women’s 10km races respectively.

Special mentions went to 84-year-old Lalit Doshi, who completed the 10km race, and Amin Hussein, recognised among the fastest kids.

“Seeing 1,000 people turn up in Mombasa is a powerful reminder that the marathon is about more than running.It is about bringing communities together around a shared purpose.Through the Standard Chartered Foundation, we are working to create opportunities for young people, women, and people with disabilities to learn, earn, and grow. The enthusiasm we have seen at the Coast shows that more communities want to be part of that journey,” said David Mwindi, Chairperson of the Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon Local Organising Committee.

The strong turnout also demonstrated the role of the marathon in bringing together communities beyond Nairobi through sport and initiatives that support social and economic development.

“The growth from 800 runners last year to 1,000 this year is encouraging. It shows that more runners at the Coast are embracing the opportunity to participate in the marathon series and prepare for the main race. We are looking forward to carrying this momentum into the Nairobi Marathon on 25 October,” said David Mwindi.

The Mombasa Satellite Run is part of a series of events leading up to the Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon, which is expected to bring together 30,000 participants, including runners from more than 100 nationalities and more than 400 elite athletes.

“Winning the 21km in Mombasa has given me a good indication of where I am in my preparation.I was able to test my pace and endurance over the distance, and I now know what I need to work on before the Nairobi Marathon.“My target is to build on this performance and improve my time when I race in Nairobi,” said Kurgat, winner of the men’s 21km race.

The 2026 marathon has attracted a record Ksh 273 million in sponsorship, with Standard Chartered contributing Ksh 130 million and 56 new and long-term partners contributing a further Ksh 143 million.

Since its inception in 2003, the Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon has attracted more than 345,000 participants and raised approximately Ksh 520 million through the Standard Chartered Foundation.

The funds have supported programmes focused on employability, entrepreneurship, and skills development for young people, women, and persons with disabilities.