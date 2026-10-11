Kenya’s Dolphin Omare claims victory at Hyundai Half Marathon

Kenyan Dolphin Omare cruised to victory in the 26th edition of the Hyundai Half Marathon in the Portuguese city of Lisbon on Sunday.

Omare broke away from the leading group at the 17-kilometre mark to solo home in 1:07:25.

The Japan-based Kenyan, making her European racing debut, put 49 seconds between herself and compatriot Margaret Chacha (1:08:14).

At the same time, Ethiopia’s Kuftu Tahir drifted back to finish over a minute and a half behind in 1:09:04.

Omare looked well on course record pace (1:06:54, set by Peres Jepchirchir in 2019) through the middle splits before tying up in the closing stages.

Her 1:07:25 finish still ranks as the fifth-fastest winning mark in race history.

Ethiopian Zerihun Adugna won the men’s elite race; with the course record (1:00:12, held by Kenyan Titus Ekiru) on the line, the lead pack stayed shoulder to shoulder until the final kilometre, where Zerihun Adugna dropped a late surge to break the tape in 1:02:01.

Making his debut over 21.1 km, the Ethiopian held off Uganda’s Titus Musau (1:02:05) by four seconds, with Kenyan Brian Kogo crossing just two seconds back in 1:02:07.

Leading results

Men

Zerihun Adugna Abdeta (ETH) 1:02:01

Titus Musau (UGA) 1:02:05

Brian Kibet Kogo (KEN) 1:02:07

Women

Dolphine Nyaboke Omare (KEN) 1:07:25

Margaret Gati Chacha (KEN) 1:08:14

Kuftu Tahir Dadiso (ETH) 1:09:04